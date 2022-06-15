Littleton Community Remembers Schuyler Sweet

Friends and community members are mourning the death of Schuyler Sweet, a former Littleton selectman and Littleton Water and Light commissioner who served on a host of local boards and nonprofits in an effort to better his community.
Sweet, 74, died Tuesday.
Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau learned of Sweet’s death on Wednesday morning.
“He was on a fishing trip in Maine, and, as we all know, he loved fishing,” she said. “He had a medical emergency and they airlifted him, but he didn’t make it.”
Sweet, who moved to Littleton after running a bus company in his native New York State, served for many years as a director of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, was a longtime Littleton Rotarian and president of the Littleton Rotary Club Charitable Fund, was a member of the Littleton Industrial Development Corp., chaired the Northern Region Advisory Board for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, was a director at Union Bank, served as a board president for Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, and served as a trustee for The Mayhew Program that helps at-risk boys.
“If there was a business-related nonprofit in the area, it seems like he was on that board,” said Littleton Town Moderator and former Selectman Chad Stearns. “He was a great contributor to the community, whether it was through philanthropic efforts or donating his time to help a lot of behind-the-scenes board work or different initiatives. He was always willing to help out or offer advice. I really looked up to him. He got me involved in Rotary, he got me involved with the Select Board.”
Sweet served as director of Union Bank until he aged out at 72 and could no longer serve on the board per its rules.
“He had a great financial mind,” said Stearns.
Stearns also remembers Sweet as having a dry sense of humor, but when matters turned serious “he was a very kind-hearted person.”
Sweet was an avid fisherman and devoted member of the Ammonoosuc Chapter of Trout Unlimited as well as an avid duck hunter.
Maple sugaring was also a passion.
“He had his sugar house and he loved doing that,” said Stearns.
Sweet served four years on the Littleton Select Board, from 2015 to 2019, first being appointed to fill a vacancy and then elected to a three-year term.
He was appointed a Littleton Water and Light commissioner and served a three-year commission term from 2018 to 2021.
LWL Superintendent Tom Considine, who would get to know Sweet as a friend, called Sweet “a true leader” with a “keen business sense.”
“He wasn’t afraid to make a decision,” said Considine. “If he made a wrong decision, he would admit it … He was a staunch advocate for Water and Light and he was a true leader by definition who led from the front. He was good to work with and I’m going to miss him.”
Select Board member and LWL Commissioner Linda MacNeil said, “I had a lot of respect for him. He had a lot of knowledge.”
Like Stearns, Gendreau looked up to Sweet as a mentor and a leader.
She ran into him last month at the Ammonoosuc River Cleanup Day in Littleton involving Trout Unlimited and said he spoke of recent surgeries that left him and his doctors feeling good about his health.
“I was shocked,” Gendreau said of Sweet’s passing.
Sweet has a daughter, a son in California, a couple of brothers who live in New York, and grandchildren, said Gendreau, who would receive photos sent by Sweet of his grandchildren.
“Schuyler was the one who encouraged me to be on the board of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services and was also instrumental in encouraging me to run for selectman,” she said. “He’s been a tremendous mentor to me. He was a leader and a cheerleader for the town of Littleton and he’s going to be missed. He put his whole heart into everything.”
After Sweet moved to Littleton, he worked hard for the benefit of the community, said Stearns.
“A lot of the things he did, it was all for the betterment of the community,” said Stearns. “He immersed himself. I can’t think of too many organizations he wasn’t a part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.