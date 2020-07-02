LITTLETON — Above the Notch Community School, the adult education program created in 2018 to give local adults of all ages an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and take a growing number of courses, had to act fast to have a 2020 graduation and plan for the fall semester, whatever it might look like.
Despite the pandemic, ATNCS, located in Littleton High School and going into its third year, safely and remotely graduated 14 students this spring and is preparing to open this fall with options for fully remote learning or classroom learning, if the latter is given the all clear.
“Our classes went well in remote classroom format as our students were working on long-term projects,” Rachelle Cox, director of the school, said Wednesday. “We had 14 students complete their course work and graduated. Our classes ended April 24 and we started giving out diplomas one at a time at a location that the graduate chose with people they wanted present to see them receive their diploma.”
When the school closed on March 23, there was only six weeks to go in the semester and students were halfway through it and in the middle of their final projects, and had a good rapport with their instructors at the time class went to remote learning and Zoom, she said.
Instructors had their office hours at the same time classes were scheduled, which made it easy for communication and questions to be asked.
One course involves learning the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, teaching such skills as 3D printing and involving partnerships with area businesses that include New England Wire Technologies, that are right in the school’s career and technical education center.
The CNC machine course was suspended after school shut down in March, but that didn’t stop learning.
“We had already set up an account with the Titan CNC Academy online and everybody had access to that,” she said.
The Titan CNC Academy is a free program that ATNCS partners with and it can be used again in the fall if the state continues to require schools to be closed.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the state or how smoothly schools will reopen, so right now we’re playing it safe,” said Cox.
That means all courses have the flexibility to be taught remotely outside the classroom or in small groups meeting in the community, she said.
Summer school is being run through Edmentum online course work, which is fully accredited and has students already lined up so they can go right to work, she said.
Enrollment for all ATNCS courses is open year-round and more information can be obtained by calling Cox at (603) 444-5601, ext. 3316, or emailing rcox@littletonschools.org.
The fall schedule includes math, physical science and bike tech on Mondays; biology and permaculture II on Tuesdays; and English on Wednesdays.
“All classes meet 3 to 5:30 p.m. and will be a combination of face-to-face, online, and small cohorts that will meet in the community based on their class projects,” said Cox.
Bike tech, taught by Dave Harkless, owner of Littleton Bike and Fitness, is a good entry for the engineering program, said Cox.
The working plan is to begin with bike tech in the fall and then hold CNC courses in the winter, with the goal to build those programs.
This coming semester the school will also offer HiSET, the High School Equivalency Test, as well as English as Second Language for adults and workforce trainings.
“If someone wants to get their HiSTEP, they can work wherever they are remotely and I can sign them up,” said Cox.
The HiSTEP, ESL and workforce training courses are new courses, and the Littleton School Board, at its next meeting, is expected to approve a $51,854 grant to teach them.
ATNCS, the first school of its kind north of the Notch with a motto of “learning your way,” aims to meet today’s educational needs.
The school’s mission is to “provide a competency-based system focused on personalized learning, strong teacher-student relationships, flexible supports and development of 21st-century skills that will enhance academic growth and establish a foundation for lifelong learning.”
The flexibility allows students to work during the day and attend classes in afternoons or evenings, and the program also allows LHS students an avenue to make up lost credits.
Students age 16 and older can enroll.
Possibly to be offered in future semesters are electrician and plumbing courses if the instructors can be found, said Cox.
As for the coming semester, ATNCS remains hopeful.
“I think we have a good solid plan for the fall,” said Cox. “We are trying to be really conservative, but trying to give as many options as we can based on the circumstances.”
ATNCS Class of 2020:
• Joseph Bates, 43, of Littleton. Works at the North Country Serenity Center and plans to attend White Mountains Community College for health and human services.
• Ashley Johnson, 32, Benton. Futures plans are attending WMCC for a medical coding certificate.
• Felicity Lemieux, 18, of Littleton. Future plans are attending WMCC for general studies.
• Louis Dailleboust, 18, of Littleton. Will enter the workforce.
• Cylee Young, 17, of Littleton. Currently employed and considering her future options.
• Eric Payette, 18, of Littleton. Considering his future options.
• Alyssa Lord, 17, of Littleton. Considering her future options.
• Tiffany Mooney, 36, of Whitefield. Future plans are attending WMCC for health and human services.
• Charles King, 18, of Bethlehem. Considering his future options.
• Kerri Bangs, 28, of Littleton. Future plans are attending WMCC for the veterinarian technician certificate program.
• James Fryer, 18, of Littleton. Considering his future options.
• Sadie Lucas, 17, of Littleton. Future plans are attending WMCC for the veterinarian technician certificate program.
• Jeffrey Hook Jr., 18, of Lisbon. Considering his future options.
• George Buczala, 17, of Littleton. Considering his future options.
Remotely, Cox congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments, wished them luck in their future endeavors, and said, “Always remember to believe in yourself, to be motivated, and you will succeed.”
