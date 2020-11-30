Littleton:Complaints Rise About Employees Of Businesses Not Wearing Masks

Young woman wearing disposable medical mask shopping in supermarket during coronavirus pneumonia outbreak. Protection and prevent measures while epidemic time.

LITTLETON — As New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate enters its second week, the town of Littleton is already experiencing a rising number of complaints about non-complying businesses.

The municipal health officer expects that number to increase from what he said is the changing culture surrounding mask-wearing that is emboldening some people concerned about public health and safety to make complaints to towns and even to the office of New Hampshire Secretary of State.

2

