Littleton: Concerns Voiced About Traffic Impact From Meadow Street Bridge Work

Michael Mozer, of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's Bureau of Bridge Design, heard some concerns by a Littleton selectman on Monday about impacts to traffic that could result from the NHDOT bridge restoration project scheduled to begin in April on Route 302/Meadow Street over Interstate 93. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — As the state nears restoration work on the Meadow Street/Route 302 bridge over Interstate 93, one selectman has voiced concerns about the impact it might have in an already congested part of town.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans a four-month restoration project to begin in April 2020 that will involve closing the left turn lanes to the interstate in both directions and managing traffic by re-sequencing the traffic signals during the course of the work.
