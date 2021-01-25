Littleton:COVID Exposure Sends 45 Into Quarantine

With $30,000 approved by Littleton School District voters at town meeting, Littleton High School's signature mark, its clock tower and pillars, are getting some tender loving care. On Wednesday morning, a crew member from the Littleton-based Robert Morgan Steeple and Building Restoration worked his way toward the top. The painting and restoration work includes the cupola at the top of the main roof, all the woodwork on the front gable end that houses the pillars, the pillars themselves as well as the ceiling, the front door and railings, and paint on the front porch deck and front steps. The last paint and repair job was in 2007, said Littleton School Board member Ann Wiggett. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — A high school student-athlete testing positive for the coronavirus has sent dozens of students and four coaches into quarantine.

“Over the last couple of days, we did have a student-athlete who tested positive, and because of all the exposure issues, that meant we had about 45 people who needed to end up being quarantined, mostly students and four coaches,” Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said Monday afternoon.

