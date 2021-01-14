Littleton:COVID Non-Complying Businesses Now Face Referrals To State

Young woman wearing disposable medical mask shopping in supermarket during coronavirus pneumonia outbreak. Protection and prevent measures while epidemic time.

LITTLETON — Repeated citizen complaints about a business not complying with mandated mask-wearing will now be referred to the state for enforcement and civil penalties.

In the past two months in Littleton, there have been several businesses out of compliance with the governor’s orders to have all employees wear masks when interacting with the public when they cannot maintain social distancing.

