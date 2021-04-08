Littleton COVID Numbers Rise

Littleton has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 cases this week.
The number or active cases in the community jumped from nine on Friday, April 2, to 30 as of Tuesday, April 6.
The Littleton School District SAU 84 has reported two active cases at the high school, according to the state’s COVID web site.
More specific information will be released in a letter to the school community on Friday, said Superintendent William Hart.
The student and staff cases appear to have originated outside of the schools, through community spread, Hart said.
According to Hart, there are no plans to switch to remote learning at this time. However, that could change if case levels continue to rise, he said.
Littleton Schools are currently operating four days a week in person, and will expand to five days a week later this spring. When is uncertain.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered that schools return to five days a week by Monday, April 19, but Littleton Schools are one of 20 districts statewide seeking a waiver to delay implementation until Monday, May 3 (the week after April vacation).
A two-week delay would allow staff time to become fully immunized. The majority of SAU 84 staff have entered the vaccination process. A first shot vaccine clinic was held last month, and a second shot clinic is scheduled for April 16 at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Immunity is typically achieved two weeks after the second dose.
Another argument for the delay is rising COVID rates statewide.
As of Tuesday, Littleton’s 7-day rolling positive test rate was 20.8 percent — the second highest in the state behind Durham (28 percent) — and its COVID case total was nearly equal to Berlin (32).
Community case totals elsewhere in the North Country as of Tuesday are as follows: 8 in Haverhill, 7 in Bethlehem, 5 each in Colebrook and Whitefield, and at least one in Bath, Gorham, Lancaster, Lincoln, Lisbon, Lyman, Milan, Monroe, Northumberland, Piermont, Stark, Warren and Woodstock.
There was also one active case reported at Colebrook Academy.
Statewide, New Hampshire reported 3,387 active cases, with the seven-day average of daily cases rising from 308 on March 23 to 394 on Tuesday.
