The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission — first formed in late 2017 and newly reinvigorated this past spring — announced last week that they would be hosting a Holiday Market edition of their successful summer series: First Friday Arts. The event will be held on Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
The grassroots venture first manifested as events held on the first Friday of June, July and August when local businesses and public spaces in town hosted area artists, musicians, makers, demonstrators and cooks.
“We thought it was just such a good time to create an event like that, like a lot of other major cities have,” said Vanessa Robbins, a member of the Commission. “As we were kind of emerging from that quarantine time, we were really just trying to build community back up.”
Robbins, who moved to the area in early 2018, said she was immediately struck by the sense of community in the area, exemplified by a “The North Country Needs You” sticker she found at a local shop.
“I feel like the entire vibe of our niche in the mountains is ‘the North Country Needs You,’” she said. “The North Country needs every person that is up here bringing their own unique energy to the table.”
While a dozen North Country community members sit on the Commission, the organization of First Fridays was led by three project coordinators: Robbins, Adam Reczek, Littleton’s new Opera House manager and Cultural Arts coordinator, and Jason Tors, a North Country artist, musician and graphic designer and the owner of the Loading Dock performance venue.
Tors recalls this summer’s effort initially stemming from Zoom conversations held as part of the North Country Council’s resiliency planning program.
“We just had an open dialogue and things got thrown around … I think someone asked me what the status was with the Cultural Arts Commission,” Tors said. “At the time, it was kind of dormant and, to be honest, kind of directionless.”
Around the same time, Reczek was just beginning his new role and one of his responsibilities was to chair the Commission in question. As a part of the group’s re-invigoration, they decided on a project: First Fridays.
“We thought it was a good opportunity to do it in the summer when COVID was less of a concern, because — weather permitting — we could do everything outside,” Reczek said. “Fortunately, the weather was in our favor all summer … although, at some of them, just by the skin of our teeth.”
The events “kind of became a big hit,” said Reczek. “We didn’t really know what to expect because we were just making it up as we went along.”
A core value of the effort was economic stimulus for local shops, according to Reczek. Following the success of the summer events, this value brought the Commission to look to a community-wide winter market to encourage and facilitate shopping local.
“We’re expecting there probably won’t be as much outdoor activity as was at the summer ones, but the idea is that we’ll hopefully have more people willing to host indoor artists and music,” he said. “People can just mosey up and down Main Street and pop their heads into the shops and explore that way.”
Inclusion: A Key To Success
One of the series’ main goals was to encourage collaboration between business owners and other community members, with brick and mortar stores hosting an artist, food vendor or other collaborator. In that way, Robbins said that those involved reached more people — both the people who know the store and those who knew the collaborator — creating a stronger web of connections.
The Commission’s 2021 effort had no initial funding, just a volunteer board and a community that believed in their vision.
“We just found ways that we could make things happen,” said Tors. “I think the secret to the success of what we did over the summer for First Fridays was inviting the business community and the surrounding arts community in and sort of letting them take the lead.”
Robbins agreed.
“We really wanted to encourage and empower our community members to come up with stuff on their own,” she said. “We didn’t want to dictate what everyone was doing … we really wanted it to be authentic. I think that’s one of the reasons it was so successful: everyone truly felt like it was their own event and it was fun to see what everyone came up with.”
Pop-ups ranged from outdoor yoga classes to rock-painting tables, food trucks with outdoor games to non-profits hosting robot art demos, photography galleries to designers selling leather goods.
“Really, we just set up a space — holding a time and a date for a community-related thing and keeping the bar low as far as what’s required,” Tors said. “All we did was to ask folks to stay open a couple of hours extra one day a month.”
No fees and no long-term commitment were required for participation in First Fridays, which Robbins said cut a lot of “red tape” for those who just wanted to try on a dream or further an online side-hustle.
“It allowed people to step out of their comfort zone a little bit and not feel like they have so much to lose or that someone’s going to say ‘mmm, I don’t think this is going to fit with our vibe,’” she said. “Because that’s not what art is about.”
For some collaborators, First Friday was their first foray into selling their wares or performing their craft in public.
One pop-up shop owner, Paige Roberts, of Easton, launched her pet boutique at the series in July. On Oct. 23, she opened a physical storefront — Tailswag — at 35 Mill St.
“The positive response and support I received from those attending First Fridays and participating in them really encouraged and motivated me to find a brick and mortar location and open Tailswag in a more permanent capacity,” said Roberts. “A good friend of mine started her business as a Pop Up Shop before moving to a spot on Main Street and after watching her do that, I thought ‘What’s stopping me?’”
“The First Fridays gave me a platform to pretty much ‘press play’ and I’m super grateful to have been part of them,” Roberts added. “I can’t wait to support other folks looking to ‘pop up’ at the ones happening in the future. They are a wonderful addition to our community and I’m happy to have been part of it — and to continue to be!”
Longtime Main Street business owners also appreciated the boost.
“The [Committee’s work this year] has restored the presence of public music, performance and arts in the community after its complete absence,” wrote Dan Solomon, founder and owner of Northern Lights Music since 1978, in a testimonial. “The Committee’s work has raised the level of the community’s engagement with the arts to a higher level than before the pandemic, and the community is responding with record attendance and engagement.”
Gaining Momentum Month By Month
As the summer went along, more and more businesses and community members became invested in the effort.
“At first, some of the Main Street businesses said ‘oh, well, we’ve tried staying open later for things like this and it never really pans out or is really worth it for us,’” said Robbins. “So the first one didn’t have as much buy-in as we maybe wanted it to. The second one was when everybody was like, ‘oh, this is what it is … we want to be part of this.’”
In August, in fact, the Commission was able to close Porter Street to vehicular traffic because there were so many vendors.
“Just because it didn’t work in the past doesn’t mean that the context hasn’t changed,” said Tors. “Sometimes people try stuff because they see it in other places, but it takes a little longer in the North country to catch on. I think that, for First Friday, the timing was just right: there was the right kind of density of new businesses and established businesses and people trying to connect.”
Figures on attendance are hard to come by, as organizers didn’t charge for entry nor did they have any single entry point to the town-wide event. However, they estimate at least a few hundred people participated in each event.
Reczek, a musician himself, said his personal favorite at First Fridays was all of the street musicians on top of a musical performance across the river each night to top off the event.
“I wanted simultaneous music, but I didn’t want there to be overlap in the sound that was bleeding into each other from everybody’s performances,” he said. “I liked being able to walk down the street and as soon as you got out of earshot of one band or musician, you became within earshot of another musician.”
Tors, who spent his First Fridays running between the Loading Dock and the music stage across the river, cherished the energy and the community re-awakening at the events.
“My favorite memories [of 2021 First Fridays] were buzzing back and forth between really cool stuff happening at the Loading Dock — the free store, bands playing, art projects — and then walking across the [covered] bridge and just running into a lot of people I hadn’t seen in a long time … it was kind of a party on the bridge,” he said. “And then I would get down to the show across the river and see what a special spot it is, kind of seeing the space activated: the arts and people hanging out and eating dinner, whatever.”
Summer 2022: Four First Fridays, Grant Funding For Performers
In mid-October, the Commission got word that they would be receiving $4,800 in grant funding from the State Council on the Arts to support First Friday Arts next summer, the Caledonian previously reported
“The idea is to be able to pay musicians and art demonstrators — people who don’t necessarily have physical media that they can sell to make it financially worth their while,” said Reczek. “I feel like you should get paid for your art form, and demonstrators … the people who were doing printing press demonstrations and such, they’re not getting paid to demonstrate.”
“I want people to benefit in terms of getting notoriety and exposure, but I also want them to benefit financially from it,” he said. “So the grant was sought with that in mind.”
The grant will also support further marketing efforts for the series, which will occur on the first Friday of June, July, August and September 2022. While social media has played a role in the events’ successes, Robbins said they will be putting further effort into reaching people who are not on social media or do not have internet access.
More information and ways to get in touch can be found at the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission linktree website at linktr.ee/littletonculturalarts, Instagram as @littletonculturalarts or by emailing littletonculturalarts@gmail.com
