Littleton Declines To Renew EMS Contract With Franconia

Before the Franconia Select Board voted on Monday to disband the Franconia Life Squad, and before a petition warrant article was submitted the next day to restore EMS under the Franconia Fire Department, the town of Littleton had already decided not to renew its EMS contract with Franconia.
In May 2022, the two Select Boards agreed to a nearly one-year mutual aid contract through which Littleton Fire Rescue would provide 9-1-1 Emergency Medical Services transport to the town of Franconia through March 31.
As discussed at the time, the contract could be renewed for three years (with 90-day opt-out clauses for each party) as Franconia rebuilt its Life Squad, which had been hemorrhaging members in recent years.
But a lot has changed in the intervening months, including call volumes and the types of calls Littleton Fire Rescue has been responding to Franconia.
On Jan. 20, Littleton officials informed Franconia that it was declining a contract renewal.
“They were put on notice that we weren’t going forward with the proposed contract and advised them we would still honor the agreement as it is through March, to give them time to come up with an alternate plan,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Friday. “It’s for a variety of reasons, one of those being the fact that there were some issues in reference to call volumes. When you look at the overall picture, I don’t know if it was fully vetted in reference to the kind of volume and the calls that we were getting. I think this Life Squad focused a lot on Cannon Mountain. It never was the intent of us going in to this that we were going to become the paramedic transport service for Cannon Mountain.”
While the potential customer or person at Cannon Mountain might carry a little extra insurance or be more affluent because skiing is not a cheap sport to enter, the intent wasn’t for Littleton EMS personnel to be waiting two or so hours for someone to be brought down a mountain, he said.
“So we tapped the brakes,” said Gleason.
There was also the issue of the agreement becoming less than mutual as Franconia Life Squad membership plummeted, resulting in fewer resources to provide to Littleton.
And Gleason said he learned after the fact, within the last few months, that more personnel would be needed to make the agreement work, something he wasn’t advised of in the beginning.
“It proliferated beyond what we thought it would be,” Gleason said of the agreement.
Littleton Fire Rescue’s internal challenges also contributed.
In a Jan. 18 memo to Gleason, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen said the most important part of his job is supporting the members of LFR, and in light of recent events, he feels the best way to support them is to suspend the process of EMS contracting with Franconia.
LFR members have spent the past three years supporting Littleton in its transition to provide fire station-based EMS transport services to residents and visitors, without increasing wages or benefits at the time and “despite being scrutinized for overtime and staffing that they don’t control,” wrote McQuillen.
Most recently, LFR negotiated a fair union contract with the town only to have the Littleton budget committee focus on the fire contract while supporting all other contracts without question, he said.
McQuillen, who is departing as LFR chief on Feb. 28, recommended that the EMS contract process be suspended until support of the LFR union contract is considered and a new chief can be brought in to guide the department and stabilize the situation.
In a Jan. 20 email to Interim Franconia Town Administrator Sharon Penney, McQuillen said too many details are open and need to be addressed before a new contract is signed and there were six or seven events where LFR did not have the manpower to assist its ambulance crew on calls and the entire LFR duty crew wound up resounding to Franconia, which left the Littleton community unprotected and unstaffed for calls.
And in December, he said he learned about the proposal to disband the Franconia Life Squad, which would cost more to have Littleton respond and handle medical calls without additional personnel.
Franconia And Littleton Select Boards To Meet
On Feb. 22 at the Littleton Community House, both Select Boards will meet, following a request by the Franconia board.
Whatever comes out of it, if anything, would be a policy decision made by both boards.
But the last thing Gleason said he will do is suggest to the Littleton Select Board that three or four more firefighter-paramedics would need to be hired to make the contract work.
Even if Franconia said they’d pay for three or four more people, he said he’s not sure there would be a comfort level in Littleton about adding personnel for outside entities knowing that there’s not a long-term funding structure.
“I think this joint meeting will be an opportunity for policymakers to talk to policymakers and if Franconia can propose some deal or funding mechanism that they’re bringing to that discussion then I’ll implement whatever my board says,” said Gleason. “But there was agreement on us tapping the brakes to this because as we went into this what we thought it would be wasn’t how it was playing out.”
Public safety is public safety, and Littleton wants to be a team player, he said.
“Nobody wants to see somebody not respond,” said Gleason. “When we get a 9-1-1 call, our ambulance will respond … But the issue is there needs to be a deeper discussion because of that mutual aid. If you’ve disbanded services and you don’t have those services to provide to us, then you’ve kind of eliminated the mutual aid side and that’s the biggest concern that I see facing the town. It’s hard to justify us spending time and money in another community if that community doesn’t at least have the basic infrastructure in place to provide that same support to us.”
Gleason said, “We’ll provide the level of support now through March. Maybe coming out of this meeting on the 22nd there may be a Band-Aid or maybe there’s some justification for extending it until some plan can get implemented. But I think without some significant changes or commitments on their part, the board’s going to be reluctant to commit Littleton resources when the focus should be on the taxpayers who are funding that department.”
The intent of the Feb. 22 meeting is to have an open conversation focused on what might be able to transpire in terms of an agreement between the two towns at some future point, said Penney.
Franconia Selectman Dan Walker, who has an EMS background and is his town’s liaison on EMS matters, said his board took a formal vote to disband the Franconia Life Squad because, with hardly any members, there really wasn’t any Life Squad left.
He noted the times when Littleton sent an ambulance on a call to Franconia and thought there would be another ambulance they could rely on for assistance when needed, but said that didn’t always happen and was regrettable.
“They were really tying up the entire resources of Littleton to come over here and that was uncalled for,” said Walker.
While Walker doesn’t have a specific proposal going into the Feb. 22 meeting with Littleton, he said the goal is for the two boards, as the policymakers, to sit down and discuss if there is even the possibility of an agreement.
“I’m going to come at this from a financial standpoint,” said Walker. “Franconia does not want to be a burden. We want to pay our fair share. If we can come to a contract and can cover the cost of additional personnel, it should be a win-win for everyone. We’ll get an ambulance service and Littleton should get the benefit of additional personnel or existing personnel paid for by us. We’re not looking for a handout. We want to be a partner with them.”
With the Life Squad removed from the equation, Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette has stepped up to support Franconia ambulance runs, including to Littleton, said Penney.
“If we can’t come to an agreement then obviously we will have to try to pull something together on our own,” said Walker. “But there are no people. Even if we budgeted whatever we felt we needed, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. It stinks when you have a problem money can’t fix. It’s just a lack of people. That’s why we’re trying to work with Littleton. I think it will benefit everyone.”
The fact that the Franconia Select Board voted to formally disband the Life Squad might help clarify the situation, said Penney.
“It’s a very transitional situation,” she said. “It’s hard to come forward in terms of what everyone is looking for when you have all kinds of missing pieces. That’s what I think is trying to be accomplished here, to cut to the chase, get all the extraneous pieces out of the way and have an honest, forthright, and open discussion with the town of Littleton on what they might be able to provide and whether or not it would suit the town of Franconia.”
Franconia is looking to craft a viable and long-term solution for its emergency responders, but that’s a process that will take time and research, said Penney.
“Right now, we are making sure we have something in place to protect everyone until we get to the point where we have a well-thought-out solution,” she said.
