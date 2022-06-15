Littleton Deputy Chief Position Created For Littleton Fire Rescue

LITTLETON — In a restructuring of positions at Littleton Fire Rescue, a deputy fire chief position is being created that will be filled by Chad Miller, the current captain of LFR.
The goal, said Town Manager Jim Gleason, is to provide a stronger chain of command for public safety, develop a similar command structure that many other fire departments have, and reduce LFR’s overtime.
Serving as chief of Littleton’s fire department/emergency medical services is Michael McQuillen.
“I’ve been in discussions with the fire chief about some efficiencies and also helping to lighten a little bit of the load because he’s wearing quite a few hats,” Gleason said to the Select Board during their meeting on Monday. “In our discussions, we felt it would be appropriate to make the deputy fire chief’s position and in doing so would move Capt. Miller into that position.”
Miller will go from being an hourly employee to a salaried employee and that will remove him from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union and also remove him from the overtime cycle, said Gleason.
“I won’t say overtime will go away, but it should be paid at a lower rate than what it has been,” he said.
The change is also about continuity of management, said Gleason.
“It doesn’t mean that this person will automatically become the fire chief should an opening come,” he said. “It would still be evaluated at that point in time. But if the chief is out at a meeting, on vacation … or working with other communities, it does give him the ability to have a point person in charge for him in the department. I think it’s justified. We have a deputy chief in the police department and it’s absolutely not uncommon to have a deputy chief in a fire department in terms of the chain of command for public safety.”
Gleason said he is advising the Select Board from an administrative standpoint because the restructuring shouldn’t have an impact on LFR’s overall budget, even though there might be a salary increase for one individual.
“With the openings we’ve had in the department for several months, there’s been a savings on non-payment of personnel, so at the end of the year it should not have any impact financially in reference to the payroll line item,” said Gleason.
In giving an update on LFR, McQuillen said the department is in the process of working with the three communities it has ambulance service contracts with — Sugar Hill and Easton, and most recently as of early May, Franconia — and will have a meeting with the towns later in the summer to discuss rates and future contracts that will be longer-term contracts.
Looking at LFR overtime, Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said when the Select Board voted 2-1 to provide service to Franconia (which reached out to Littleton after the Franconia Life Squad experienced a steep drop in membership), the two-week pay period for LFR saw $4,471 in overtime, the pay period following when Franconia was being serviced saw $7,230 in LFR overtime, the pay period afterward $13,621 in overtime, and the last pay period $6,562, for a total of $31,888 in four pay periods.
He asked how much money Littleton has taken in from Franconia for responding to calls in that town.
“I don’t have an answer for that because it’s based on the billing that we do with our billing company,” said McQuillen. “I can tell you that all of that overtime is not for Franconia.”
LFR has been down two open positions (one becoming vacant in late 2021 and the other in April) that have only recently have been filled, and between LFR personnel working overtime fill those gaps as well as covering for colleagues quarantined because of COVID-19, some overtime was the result, said McQuillen.
Coverage is also needed when personnel takes vacation time, sick time, and bereavement time.
All overtime is covered in LFR’s budget, said McQuillen.
“They’re just big numbers on overtime for me,” said Emerson.
McQuillen said he understands and said that since Littleton began contracting with Franconia there has been a total of 16 calls to date in Franconia.
Emerson said part of the overtime adds up when LFR goes to Franconia and it brings in more personnel for Littleton station coverage.
“If somebody comes in, correct,” said McQuillen. “A lot of times we’re not getting people coming in.”
Some call firefighters can’t leave work if there is a call, he said.
“So that’s leaving the taxpayers of Littleton without because we’ve contracted with another community if you don’t get anybody to come in, correct?” asked Emerson.
If one person comes in, there is usually a second crew and a person on duty who can cover a fire engine or ambulance for the next call, said McQuillen, who added that he is also available during the day for coverage.
“We’ve been able to make it work,” he said.
Four firefighters have been added to LFR’s call roster and some are interested in full-time work, said McQuillen.
McQuillen said he’s trying to breathe new life into LFR’s call department at a time when recruiting enough call firefighters and full-time firefighters is a challenge.
“It seems to be the trend across the country,” he said. “The fire academy actually has a retention and recruitment coordinator … looking into how to improve recruitment. We’re having that problem across the state.”
LFR Union
On Monday, the Select Board also voted 3-0 to allow LFR to have its own bargaining unit within the AFSCME union.
For years, LFR, the Littleton Department of Public Works, and the Littleton Transfer station have all been in one unit within AFSCME.
The motion approved by the Select Board authorizes Gleason and the town labor attorney to work with AFSCME on an agreement to keep one certified union and allow LFR and DPW/transfer station to negotiate their own department contracts with the town.
The change will create a bargaining unit A and bargaining unit B, with LFR having a unit and DPW and the transfer station being the other unit.
A con is that the town can lose a little leverage when negotiating because prior to now the departments had all been in one group, but a pro is that two bargaining units make it more efficient and allow the town to focus on an individual department if an issue arises without all of the departments getting pulled in, said Gleason.
“It doesn’t weaken the town or hurt us in a position of bargaining,” he said. “It’s a compromise that still keeps it under one union, but just as bargaining unit A and bargaining unit B.
Emerson and Select Board member Linda MacNeil said it makes sense to have two units.
Littleton police officers are in a separate union and are members of the State Employees Association.
