Littleton Deputy Police Chief Takes Job As Head of Mt. Washington Hotel Security

LITTLETON — After nearly a quarter-century serving the community as a Littleton police officer, beginning as a patrol officer and working his way up to deputy police chief, Chris Tyler is about to make a big change.
Beginning July 1, the native of Bath will be the new director of security at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel.
“It was an opportunity that presented itself,” said Tyler. “It will allow me to still use my skill set and a lot of the same skills and experiences that I’ve had here to transition over there, and will keep me local to the area, which was huge for me because I still have family and kids. I love this area, but I found a challenging opportunity and I don’t have to do a plethora or traveling for it. It was good timing overall.”
Tyler, 45, who will replace Peter Eakley as security director for the Mt. Washington Hotel, will manage a staff of eight.
“The position opened up and I was encouraged to put my hat in the ring for it,” he said. “They completed a process for the different candidates, and in the end, I was selected as the finalist … This should be a really good fit, not only for myself, but hopefully for Omni as well.”
Tyler’s last day with the Littleton Police Department is June 30.
He was 22 when he joined LPD 23 years ago, on June 30, 1999.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Tyler.
Tyler’s primary reasons for making a career in law enforcement were the different day-to-day experiences and the opportunity to help those in need.
“It’s the constant challenge of what was going to be ahead of you, who you were going to interact with, who you could potentially help,” he said. “That was the most appealing aspect of it. The benefit of being in a small town this size is you get to see the impact you have right away, with helping people and developing those relationships, which is really nice.”
Tyler was appointed deputy chief in 2019. In 2011, he was appointed as police captain.
The bonds he’s developed with his colleagues are also important, and he will miss working side by side with them.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of people come and go and I’ve developed a lot of relationships,” said Tyler. “There’s certainly a lot of camaraderie that comes with any job, particularly in this profession, too. I will definitely miss the people and the day-to-day contact.”
His departure is bittersweet.
“” It’s a mixed bag of feelings,” said Tyler. “It’s closing one chapter and opening another somewhere else. We get to a point in our careers where we’re looking for the next thing, looking for the next challenge. This has been an incredible opportunity for me and I’ve really enjoyed my time here, but when you know it’s time for a change, it’s time for a change. My departure will also allow other people to move within the agency and use their skills and bring new, fresh ideas, which I think is good for any agency, to have that type of change.”
Since 2011, Tyler has also served the community as a Littleton Rotarian, a volunteer role he will step down from for the time being. If time allows, he could rejoin the Littleton Rotary Club again after he settles in at his new job.
He has also offered to be a part-time Littleton police officer after he leaves as deputy chief.
“We are still talking about what the transition will look like here and what it will mean for the department,” said Tyler. “That’s going to get hashed out in the next couple of months … The agency will be in good hands.”
On Monday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Tyler’s service in Littleton, and the amount of effort and dedication he put in at the department and in the community, went above and beyond.
“His work here was exemplary,” said Smith. “There are some big shoes to fill here when Chris gets done. I’ve worked side by side with Chris for that entire time. Certainly, he’s going to be missed, not only for his time here, but I’m sure in the community as well. But if I know Chris, he’s still going to be involved in a lot of things locally because that’s who he is.”
Tyler informed the department several months ago of his possible departure from LPD in June and for a long time had made it known that he would probably be moving on after reaching retirement age, said Smith.
Tyler, he said, will help to make a seamless transition.
“As a department, we prepare and we always train other members of the team to do someone else’s job, especially in the leadership team,” said Smith. “You always train up and train down. This is no exception. I hope that we’ve created a pretty good succession plan so in his absence we’ll be able to find someone to attempt to fill his shoes. We have some great people on board who are high quality and hopefully we’ll be able to do that … Words cannot express the gratitude that we have for Chris here and the admiration that we have for his leadership and his ability to work well with everyone in the community and here at the department.”
