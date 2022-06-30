LITTLETON — Rising costs and inflation have prompted the developer of the Rail Trail Village Apartments on the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property at 24 Beacon St. to alter his business plan and take a phased approach to build out what is planned to be a total of 120 to 130 residential units.
During a public hearing at Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, developer Al Croteau said the demand is currently there and he’s planning to have the first batch of what will be upscale one-bedroom and studio apartments ready for occupancy in the coming weeks, and a total of 35 ready for this year, most of which have already been rented.
Croteau, of Derry, came before the Littleton Select Board with an application for the Community Revitalization Tax Incentive, which municipalities are authorized to grant developers under New Hampshire RSA 79-E, which Littleton town meeting voters approved in 2021.
The board voted 3-0 to give Croteau an initial 79-E term of five years, which means he will pay property taxes on the current assessed value during that time, with the improvements made not taxed until after the five- year period.
The RSA incentivizes developers to make large investments in communities.
After the 79-E time expires, the property and its improvements are then taxed at their full assessed value.
The tax break begins in 2025, after the estimated projection completion date of May 2024, and extends to 2030.
Croteau, who can apply for a two-year extension after the five years, said he will put any savings in property taxes back into developing the Rail Trail Village.
The basis of the 79-E request is because the project is a big risk for the development team, said Croteau, who has developed other rental properties in New Hampshire and is familiar with the 79-E process, which he received for another project downstate.
“The [Rail Trail Village] project itself is definitely underfunded, which I’m very honest about,” he said. “We’re actually going to do it in phases so we have cash flow coming in. I wish I could say that we had a boatload of money and we’re going to finish it and move forward, but what we’re relying on is to do it in phases.”
The first phase will have about 19 apartments and Phase 1a another 16 units, said Croteau.
Then the team will move to the building’s tower to prepare that for more units.
“I think it’s great for the town,” he said. “We already have three commercial tenants. One is locked in with a lease and that’s an established business, the InkWell. The other two, I’m working on leases right now. One will be a salon, the other will be another restaurant. There’s employment there.”
The development itself also employs local residents, said Croteau.
While good for the town and the development team, Croteau was candid about the project.
“I’m nervous,” he said. “We’re taking on a lot of risk. There’s a lot on the line here. And just for the record, I’m not a big-time developer who just came into town.”
Croteau said he picks up a shovel when needed like everyone else and works in the office as well, trying to balance everything.
In 2021, Croteau said the project was being funded with a $15 million construction loan from Service Credit Union.
“We’re really hoping that we can rely on that cash flow coming in from rents to put back into capital so we can continue on with this project,” he said. “We’re still going to move along. We have a ways to go. I think we’ll have around 70 apartments completed with the funding we have now and probably 10,000 square feet of commercial space hopefully leased by then, but then relying on that extra capital to come in, commercial leases and also the residential leases. We’re really working hard. We’re a great team. We’re really excited to bring it back to life.”
The building that was first constructed in the early 20th century and then enlarged through phases was vacated by Hitchiner in 2016.
The property is made up of a 12.9-acre parcel and a 2.4-acre parcel.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil asked Croteau what percentage of the project he expects to have completed this year.
“I would say we’re going to have a minimum of 35 residential apartments done and probably have three commercial leases,” he said. “Anything above and beyond that is going to be good. Without really advertising, we have 25 apartments rented today.”
The first units will be ready by Aug. 1, if not a week or two earlier, he said.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson initially suggested giving Croteau three years and not five years under 79-E, on the reasoning that a town-wide revaluation will occur in Littleton in 2025 and assessments will change.
“With what you have going and what I’ve seen, I don’t have any problem going five years if that’s what you need to get, and if you need to file for an extension, we can cross that bridge when you get there,” said Emerson.
“That’s more than reasonable,” said Croteau.
MacNeil and Select Board member Carrie Gendreau thanked Croteau for what he’s doing and said the development is going to be impressive.
MacNeil said Croteau will stay pay taxes, but on the current value of the building and property.
“What the five years will do is keep him at that current status,” she said. “Once the five years [ends], we can revisit it once he’s built out. Then the tax rate will change because he has built out.”
Less than five years would be ambitious to get the building completely finished, said MacNeil.
“Realistically, any profits that are made in the five years will go back into the building to do some more of it,” said Emerson.
Croteau said that’s what he did with his last project.
“It’s not going into our pockets, it’s literally being forced back into the building, otherwise we will have a percentage of that building for years never completed,” he said. “Between COVID and supply chain issues and inflation, you can only imagine. It’s not like things went up 5 percent or 10 percent, it’s like 100 percent.”
Select Board members voiced their support.
“Keep up the good work,” said Emerson.
