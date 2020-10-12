Littleton District Working To Make New Elementary School Acceptable To Voters

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Former Littleton School Board member and former chairman of the Lakeway Elementary Facilities Advisory committee, Ralph Hodgman supports the bond article for a new elementary school at the March 2019 town meeting. The article didn't pass that year or at the 2020 town meeting, but the Littleton School Board is keeping the proposal before voters and will soon be applying for state building aid and could have an upcoming article for a town vote. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Getting a new elementary school built has not been easy for the Littleton School District, but the superintendent is hoping that an existing high school bond that will soon be paid off will make taking out a new bond more palatable for voters.
During last week’s school board meeting, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said he wanted to get the issue of a new Lakeway Elementary School on the agenda because it will be a significant focus for himself and the school board during the next few years.
