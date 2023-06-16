Littleton DPW Shifts Gears For New Purchase

LITTLETON — The Department of Public Works has shifted gears for its purchase of a new dump/plow truck and is now looking at a larger truck that can be delivered sooner and before the snow flies and is gearing up for a town hall meeting to revitalize a public outreach program informing business owners of what they need to know about industrial discharge permits.
New Truck
In November, the Select Board authorized $195,000 to pay for a mid-sized 6-wheel dump truck, using $150,000 in New Hampshire Department of Transportation funding authorized for towns through Senate Bill 401 and federal stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Allegiance truck originally planned for purchase is a lightweight version of a 6-wheel dump truck, Doug Damko, DPW director said to the Select Board during their meeting on Monday.
Recently, though, Littleton’s DPW attended a New Hampshire Road Agents Association meeting and was presented with a truck from HP Fairfield that had already been completed for Jefferson.
“That town passed on it and it happens to be the same red color that our highway department has been changing to for our trucks,” said Damko.
The new truck is attractive to Littleton’s DPW because of its increased size and capacity, and the truck is available right now, unlike the original truck, which would not be ready until the spring of 2024, he said.
“The timing is especially helpful because the highway department would be able to receive that truck this year and put it into operation for this upcoming winter,” said Damko. “That would allow us to have another 6-wheeler as a backup truck. Currently, we do not have that.”
The new truck will replace DPW’s Truck 7, which is among the fleet’s oldest trucks and will now be the backup.
The new truck will cost an additional $59,600, which DPW requests through additional ARPA funding.
The contract for the original purchase can be canceled, said Damko.
“We’ve spoken to the company to give them a heads up,” he said. “They understand our need to have a truck and they are willing to let us out of the contract.”
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau noted that the purchase will not cost taxpayers.
The board voted 3-0 to authorize the additional $59,600 for the purchase, in combination with using $43,155 from the town’s remaining ARPA balance (bringing the balance down to the $40,000 range) and using $16,444 from the town’s $120,000 InvestNH grant.
IDPs And Public Outreach Program
As DPW moves forward on the purchase of the new truck, it is planning to reinvigorate a public outreach program and host a town hall question-and-answer event at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Littleton Opera House for those business owners/permit holders needing an industrial discharge permit (IDP).
The recent emphasis on the program follows the adoption of the sewer use ordinance a few months ago, said Eric Oliver, DPW building maintenance manager and wastewater treatment technician.
While the program isn’t new, DPW wants to give it the attention it needs, restart relationships with businesses, put a face to it, and provide a program overview regarding what the town is requiring and what’s in the sewer use ordinance, said Oliver.
An IDP is defined as a permit other than residential, said Gendreau.
“There are different categories,” she said. “We’ve got breweries, we’ve got restaurants.”
There are roughly 85 businesses on DPW’s list now and there’s a total of about 150 Littleton businesses that would need permits, said Oliver.
Any business that has just toilets will not be subject to permits, which are only for businesses that put something other than domestic waste in the public sewer system, said Damko.
“The program has always been here, just not followed through,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “There’s a lot of companies that got one. There are some that need to get one. We’re going to be held accountable by the state because all of it impacts our [wastewater] treatment plant … We need to do this. If not, we’re going to be in trouble with the state … It’s basically going to educate the local business owners that are going to pay one way or the other in the sense of how we impact the plant.”
The board voted 3-0 to move forward with the June 29 town hall meeting.
The major factors impacting the treatment plan and sewer system are biochemical oxygen demand and fats, oils, greases, and grits.
Businesses needing permits include automotive, breweries, car washes, laundromats, manufacturing that processes water, medical waste producers, and restaurants/commercial kitchens.
IDP fees are applied to the permittee’s water bill (semi-annually billed), with Class 1, Tier 1 quarterly testing carrying a fee of $1,500; Class 1, Tier 2 semi-annual testing a fee of $800; and Class II fats, oils, grease, and grit a fee of $200.
The town’s stated goal is to build a program that meets all of the standards required by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and develop of more efficient plant that also lowers maintenance costs.
“It’s one of our most important efforts this year,” Damko said Thursday. “It will maintain our good standing with DES.”
