Littleton Eagle Scout Completes Project

Isaac Piette, back left, and friends carried a newly constructed picnic table to the Kilburn Crags scenic overlook in Littleton on Sunday. Piette made several improvements to the popular hiking trail as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. Shown from left are Curran Smith, Piette, Isaac Reeder, Christian Demroas, Evan Piette, and Brenton Cleaves. (Courtesty Photo)

LITTLETON — More than a dozen volunteers arrived at Kilburn Crags on Sunday to spruce up the popular hiking spot.

They installed a new kiosk at the bottom of the .7 mile trail, lugged a new picnic table to the top, and refurbished a handful of wooden benches along the way.

