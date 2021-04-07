Littleton Emergency Crew Responds To Juvenile Jump Or Fall From Bridge

LITTLETON — Littleton Fire Rescue crews transported an injured male juvenile to Littleton Regional Healthcare on Tuesday night, after a jump or a fall from the covered footbridge between Riverglen Lane and Mill Street.
LFR crews were dispatched at 10:47 p.m. for the report of a person who had jumped off the footbridge that connects to the riverwalk, LFR Capt. Chad Miller said Wednesday afternoon.
Responding emergency personnel found the juvenile in a dry section of the riverbed, either on or near the middle island, he said.
Some areas of the bridge are higher off the ground than others, and the responding crew did not know what to expect when they arrived, said Miller.
“There was some confusion based on witness reports if the patient had jumped and where,” he said. “The duty crew determined that the patient had sustained some injuries and carried the patient back across a shallow section of river with the assistance of the police department and transported the patient to the hospital for evaluation.”
The duty crew wasn’t able to determine if the juvenile had deliberately jumped in an attempt at self-harm or was being playful and climbing on the bridge structure and fell accidentally, he said.
The distance of the fall was estimated at 15 feet.
Miller did not have specifics on injuries, but said they appeared to be non-life-threatening.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith declined to discuss specifics, including the juvenile’s age and town of residence, saying it’s a medical issue involving a minor.
Rarely does LFR get calls about someone jumping off a bridge, but crews have responded to a number of people who had fallen from bridges or similar structures, and the department responds to a number of falls from heights, such as from a roof or a ladder, said Miller.
