Littleton Enlists Engineer/Architect For Riverfront Commons
Littleton Parks and Recreation will be taking over the management and maintenance of the green space and recreation area at the future Riverfront Commons. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — After a selection committee in March reviewed requests for quotes submitted by three consultant teams and then interviewed each, the Select Board on Monday chose one of them to undertake engineering and architectural services for the first phase of the Riverfront Commons project.

“The unanimous selection was the SE Group, which is a combination of architects and engineers,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.

Also submitting RFQs were Horizons Engineering, of Littleton, and Samyn D’Elia Architects, of Holderness.

The RFQ by the SE Group, based in Burlington, Vt., was over the project budget, but after negotiations, the company was able to present first-phase architectural and engineering services at a cost not to exceed $68,750, said Gleason.

The Select Board voted 3-0 to accept SE Group as the consulting firm at the negotiated price.

The selection committee was made up of representatives of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission, the Select Board, the Littleton Conservation Commission, the town manager, and the director of the Littleton Department of Public Works.

Going forward, Adam Reczek, manager and cultural arts coordinator at the Littleton Opera House, will be the lead for phase 1, a large portion of which is the entertainment venue within the green space that will be used for concerts and events, said Gleason.

“He volunteered for that project and we’re looking forward to him taking the lead on that,” said Gleason.

In the most recent project timeline from River District Commission Chairman John Hennessey, first-phase engineering design begins on Friday, April 15, and is expected to be complete by June 15.

Final design and permit reviews and submissions will take place from July through September.

Construction bids are expected to be complete by October and requests for proposals for construction are then issued.

In November, construction bids will be received and reviewed and a contract then awarded.

In May 2023, construction will begin or resume.

The first-phase Riverfront Commons work is expected to be complete in August 2023.

