Littleton Enlists Engineer/Architect For Riverfront Commons

LITTLETON — After a selection committee in March reviewed requests for quotes submitted by three consultant teams and then interviewed each, the Select Board on Monday chose one of them to undertake engineering and architectural services for the first phase of the Riverfront Commons project.
“The unanimous selection was the SE Group, which is a combination of architects and engineers,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Also submitting RFQs were Horizons Engineering, of Littleton, and Samyn D’Elia Architects, of Holderness.
The RFQ by the SE Group, based in Burlington, Vt., was over the project budget, but after negotiations, the company was able to present first-phase architectural and engineering services at a cost not to exceed $68,750, said Gleason.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to accept SE Group as the consulting firm at the negotiated price.
The selection committee was made up of representatives of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission, the Select Board, the Littleton Conservation Commission, the town manager, and the director of the Littleton Department of Public Works.
Going forward, Adam Reczek, manager and cultural arts coordinator at the Littleton Opera House, will be the lead for phase 1, a large portion of which is the entertainment venue within the green space that will be used for concerts and events, said Gleason.
