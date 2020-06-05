Littleton Enlists Fire Manager To Bridge Gap Between Next LFR Chief

LITTLETON — COVID-19 has delayed a number of things, among them the hiring of the new chief of Littleton Fire Rescue who will replace current LFR Chief Joe Mercieri, who is set to retire on July 1.
Many of those who might succeed Mercieri remain extra busy with their own departments during the pandemic, leaving little or no time to submit applications and be interviewed.
To bridge the gap, the town of Littleton has enlisted what is called a fire manager, David Houghton, a 38-year fire firefighter and trainer in various roles, who this week began cross-working alongside Mercieri to learn the ropes in Littleton, and will do so for one or two days a week until he takes the reins as fire manager on July 1.
Houghton — also a New Hampshire-certified emergency medical technician who retired before returning to service as a call firefighter in Moultonborough, a post he is departing for Littleton — is expected to stay on in an interim and part-time role in Littleton for about two months, until at least early September, when a permanent LFR chief could be in place.
Dorsett interviewed Houghton a month ago and Houghton will soon meet with the LFR crew.
“He will not be permanent,” Dorsett said Thursday. “We have some goals we are going to work on and we’ll utilize his expertise while he is here.”
One goal is to focus on the larger plans and vision of the department with fresh eyes, above the day-to-day work, he said.
“He has a deep depth of fire service and EMS,” said Dorsett. “We anticipate he will be here two months, but it could be a little longer. One of the things MRI found is that because of COVID-19, a lot of the fire chiefs who would be interested in Littleton are so involved with their departments right now that they are not going to be able to take a break and take the effort to apply and go through interviews.”
The town of Littleton wanted to allow Mercieri to retire when he wanted, and the fire manager plan allows him to do that, said Dorsett.
In the future, though, Mercieri, who is also Littleton’s emergency management director, has offered to stay with Littleton on a part-time basis, and could serve in the emergency management capacity to see the town through the pandemic and also remain beyond that working some hours as a building inspector, he said.
As for the new LFR chief, several local people have expressed interest in the job, said Dorsett.
“We will do our due diligence and review the candidates that make it through the panel,” he said.
The firefighting community will look at the position for a square-one review and members of the Board of Selectmen, the business community, and members of the community will provide input for the attributes the next fire chief should have that will also determine if there needs to be changes in the job description itself, he said.
The interview panel is made up of firefighting professionals. From a testing process, will emerge the finalist.
In the meantime, Houghton is coming to Littleton having risen through the ranks from being a call firefighter, an instructor for the Department of Fire Services in Massachusetts, a fire chief in Wayland, Mass., a special operations developer for the state fire marshal, and a fire instructor and fire inspector who holds a bachelor of science degree in Fire Science and an associate degree in Fire Science and Technology.
Houghton is contracted through Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith, and the town of Littleton will pay MRI $95 an hour for what will be an average 20-hour workweek.
“We’re excited to be going through the transition and look forward to continued work with Joe and working with the new fire manager and ultimately the new community leader,” said Dorsett.
Mercieri, 64, has been LFR’s chief for 15 years and has been a firefighter for 42 years.
