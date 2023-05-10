Littleton Experiencing Burden On Welfare Budget

LITTLETON — From electrical and rental assistance to housing, New Hampshire is one of the last remaining states that require municipalities to provide welfare to citizens in need, and that requirement is putting an increasing burden on Littleton’s welfare budget.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Town Manager Jim Gleason gave a budget update at the one-third-of-the-year mark, spoke of what is in part contributing to an increase in town welfare, and expressed his concern about Littleton’s welfare line item as the year advances.
Through the end of April, the town should be at 67 percent or higher of its total budget.
“We are at 67.68 percent [of the general fund budget], so we’re tracking the accounts that are over,” he said.
Line items that are over budget within the total budget would be less than 67 percent.
The legal budget, which is broken into two sections, labor and general, currently stands at 62.56 percent.
It’s the labor section that is over-budget from unexpected expenses following a personnel case that went to arbitration and was ultimately decided in the town’s favor, said Gleason.
“So hopefully, as time goes on, depending on other legal bills, we will see that even itself out, “he said.
Littleton currently has no tax abatement cases, which, until last year as they were ongoing, had strained the town’s legal budget.
The town administration budget line is up, mostly because of the recent town office move and upgrades to the town office.
Littleton, however, received notification that it will receive a $120,000 grant from the InvestNH housing program, and Gleason said he will request that some of it be allocated to the unplanned costs regarding the town offices.
The street-lighting line item was also up, at 63.9 percent, though Select Board Chairman Roger noted that electricity costs are up and Gleason said that percentage is not a big worry at the present time.
Since the pandemic, Littleton’s welfare budget has increased nearly seven-fold, from what had been about $25,000 a year to a current 2023 level of $162,345.
But even the greater amount is being stressed, particularly from increased demand for electrical and rental assistance and housing for those who are homeless.
“The one that does concern me is the welfare,” said Gleason. “We’re seeing a significant trend. I thought from the COVID side we were past that, but it’s pretty significant.”
To date, just 39.84 percent of the budget remains for electrical assistance (a total 2023 budgeted line item of $3,500 with $1,394 currently left) and 51.74 percent for rental assistance (a total budgeted line item of $40,000 with $20,695 currently left).
In the welfare miscellaneous line item, which had a total budgeted amount of $60,000 with $26,349 currently left and which includes the town providing housing in motel rooms for homeless people, just 43.92 percent remains.
(In his report to the board, Gleason said he has asked to ensure that all recipients are eligible and are not abusing the system).
“Those are numbers that have spiked,” he said of the welfare line items. “We saw them go down, but also what we’re being hit with is Tri-County CAP is out of ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds] and so they’re now shifting some of that cost back to the towns. So some of the offset that helped us last year, we’re now facing that burden.”
But welfare is one line item that the town, at the end of the day, must spend, said Gleason.
“In working with our welfare director, we’re doing everything we can … for following through for assistance, but it is a line item that is concerning to me as the year goes on,” he said. “We’ll monitor it and discuss it.”
It’s a difficult system when that kind of cost is put on 6,000 people in a small area, but it’s what the state requires, he said.
In Littleton’s general fund budget overall, there isn’t much of a cushion, but the town is still on or under budget as of the end of April, said Gleason.
