LITTLETON — Following discussions in February, the Littleton Select Board agreed to a 90-day Emergency Medical Services ambulance service contract extension with Franconia on Monday.

In addition to voting 3-0 for the extension, the Littleton board voted 3-0 to form a task force with members of both towns to work on what could be a longer-term solution with Franconia and to report back within 60 days so the towns will have 30 days if an issue arises with the 90-day extension.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments