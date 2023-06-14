LITTLETON — After concerns voiced by residents, town officials are eyeing safety improvements at two intersections, the first at Oak Hill Avenue and Park Avenue at Remich Park and the second at Railroad and Drew streets in Apthorp.

During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, a member of the town pedestrian-traffic safety committee that includes the town manager, public works director, fire chief and himself, proposed a four-way stop at the Oak Hill and Park avenues intersection, which is the only intersection in that vicinity that does not have a four-way stop.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments