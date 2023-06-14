LITTLETON — After concerns voiced by residents, town officials are eyeing safety improvements at two intersections, the first at Oak Hill Avenue and Park Avenue at Remich Park and the second at Railroad and Drew streets in Apthorp.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, a member of the town pedestrian-traffic safety committee that includes the town manager, public works director, fire chief and himself, proposed a four-way stop at the Oak Hill and Park avenues intersection, which is the only intersection in that vicinity that does not have a four-way stop.
He said the speed limit is 30 mph (and 20 mph near the middle-high school), but motorists often exceed the limit, which has been an ongoing problem for decades.
“Prior to the complaint, we did overt radar, where we had the signs set up and it said what your speed was and please drive safely and we found it did have an impact, and some people reduced their speed,” he said. “We removed that sign and did covert radar and the speeds went back up, which is consistent with what the complainant said. The complainant also indicated that he had witnessed several pedestrians almost getting struck at the crossing on Oak Hill Ave to the park.”
The safety committee looked at the intersection data and at the parallel High Street, which has a four-way stop at every intersection except for one, said Smith.
While there are stop signs at Park Avenue and Pine Hill Road, where they meet Oak Hill Avenue, Oak Hill itself does not currently have stop signs.
The committee recommended a four-way stop to reduce speeds on the roadway because reducing the speed limit is likely not going to do anything because some motorists aren’t complying with the current speed limit, said Smith.
“And it would be consistent with the parallel roadway going east to west,” he said.
Because Remich Park — which is home to a new playground and gazebo that hosts summer concerts, has playing fields and sports events, and sees much use by parents and young children — is heavily used during summers and the school year, there are two pedestrian crossings on Oak Hill Avenue, one at Park Avenue and Pine Hill and another between that intersection and Pleasant Street, said Smith.
Smith said the three-way stop installed at nearby along Pleasant Street made a significant impact in reducing speed and improving safety in that area.
He suggested having a public hearing before stop signs are installed on Oak Hill, but if a hearing is not needed the signs can be installed sooner, in time for the start of summer.
Like the stop at Pleasant Street, police would give drivers unaccustomed to new stop signs on Oak Hill Avenue a two-week grace period with warnings.
“We would go through an education process before we’d write a ticket,” said Littleton Town manager Jim Gleason.
The board voted 3-0 to support a four-way stop.
“The chief is right,” said Linda MacNeil, vice chair of the Select Board, who lives nearby. “People do go whipping up through there.”
Following concerns by residents about the Drew and Railroad Streets intersection, the town hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study with options for improvements.
Currently, there is a yield sign on Railroad Street for drivers to slow or stop and look left to see if there’s anyone driving down Drew Street, which has a steep decline and no yield sign. Railroad Street currently ends nearby, at Brook Road.
Resident concerns revolve around some motorists on Railroad Street failing to yield for motorists driving down Drew Street, some of whom travel at high rates of speed.
HEB Engineers developed four options for the intersection, said Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works.
The first, at no cost, is to retain the existing configuration with Railroad Street yielding to Drew Street.
The second is to make road striping and signage changes only to assign Drew Street as the primary street and Railroad Street as the secondary street to stop at a currently angled T intersection, at an estimated cost of less than $5,000.
The third option is to make grading, striping and signage changes to assign Drew Street as the primary and Railroad Street to stop at a new 90-degree T intersection, at an estimated cost of $650,000. That option would involve raising the eastern approach to Railroad Street by 4 feet.
The fourth is to make grading, striping and signage changes to assign Railroad Street as the primary and Drew Street to stop at a new 90-degree T intersection, at an estimated cost of $1.35 million.
The fourth alternative would require all of Railroad Street to be elevated, said Damko, who recommended a public hearing on the option chosen by the Select Board.
(The third and fourth options would require town meeting warrant articles).
Board members leaned toward the second option.
“I’m thinking in good faith and I know there are people who are very concerned about that [intersection],” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau. “At a minimum, we could put up more signage to caution. Striping will be buried when snow comes, anyways. We haven’t had any accidents or deaths there, but it would only take one.”
Before they could vote on the second option, board members agreed to table their vote until they get more information about trees at the intersection and determine if the trees, which can block the view of vehicles coming down Drew Street, are within the town’s right-of-way or are on private property.
If the trees can be trimmed, that can solve the problem and save money, said Gleason.
