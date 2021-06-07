Sunday, June 6, marked the opening day of the 2021 Littleton Farmers’ Market.
While the market has been around for over 20 years, it has seen sustained growth and incredible energy over the past five … including throughout a global pandemic that almost shuttered it.
Eric Skovsted, of Joe’s Brook Farm in Barnet, Vt., has been attending the market for 10 years. While he has seen other Vermont markets plateau, he says Littleton has been “all growth” over the past five years.
“There’s a lot happening in the area and the market is a sample of that,” he said. “A lot of people are pursuing their interests and passions and trying to make a go of them through a business. Often, the first place that they start is a farmers’ market. That’s why it’s so important to have farmers’ markets in your community and to support them.”
Vanessa Tarr, of Tarrnation Flower Farm in Sugar Hill, N.H., who is in her fourth season attending the market, agrees.
“There’s a huge amount of young entrepreneurs that are part of the Littleton Farmers’ Market,” she said. “You’re looking at these people in their early 20s, 30s, 40s, all farming, baking, making ice cream … all working really, really hard and bringing something really interesting and unique to this community. And it’s sold at the market.”
“Everyone at 10 a.m. [when the market opens] has a line,” said Tarr. “Eric at Joe’s Brook, Bridget from Bent Fork Farm, Kristina from Super Secret Ice Cream, Heidi from Mountain Roots … it’s really, really cool. The market’s been in Littleton for over 20 years, but I don’t even think people were fully aware of it until within the past five.”
Skovsted and Tarr serve on the advisory council, comprised entirely of vendors, that manage the market.
“Every market is only as strong as the vendors who decide to show up every week and put their hard work on display,” said Skovsted.
While some vendors have stayed at the market for many years, others have outgrown their market space.
Tarr and Skovsted hold up Crumb Bum Bakery, which has its own storefront on Main Street, as a clear example of this.
“Kaylee [Crumb Bum owner] started her business doing the farmers’ market where she built up her clientele,” said Tarr. “I’ve watched like 50 people waiting in line for her stuff when that bell rang at 10 a.m. You’re looking at her success now … that started from the farmer’s market.”
Within Tarr’s own first year at the market, she started seeing regular customers.
“They come to the farm, they come to every farmers’ market every Sunday … sometimes both,” she said. “Every year my sales have doubled. And last year, my sales at the farmers’ market quadrupled.”
The market is located in the River District, across the covered bridge from downtown.
“It is probably the single greatest face of the River District at this point, in terms of getting people down there,” said Skovsted.
The property is owned by Ron Murro, though the town of Littleton is moving towards purchasing it.
Skovsted said that Murro saw the potential for the property and market to work well together before anyone else did.
“The market and all those people and all that activity and all that commerce is because of his generosity making it available every Sunday to the public really for no charge,” said Skovsted.
The market will have just over 40 vendors this year — about half a dozen are first-time vendors and another half a dozen will be returning after a hiatus, including Cross Farm and Meadowstone Farm.
“It’s a really eclectic market too,” said Tarr. “You can come down and you can get your produce and your meat, you can get breakfast and pastries, you can get lunch and Thai food, you can get gifts … it’s awesome. And it’s like a family, because everybody knows each other.”
The Littleton Farmers’ Market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 10, 2021.
