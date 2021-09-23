Littleton Featured On Good Morning America

LITTLETON — On Thursday morning, millions of eyes were on Littleton
The town was featured on Good Morning America as one of the highlights of New Hampshire.
In a four-minute segment called “Granite State Rising Again,” highlighting communities and businesses bouncing back from the pandemic, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve had big things to say about the small town.
“What’s happening in the state of New Hampshire this time of year?” Reeve asked during the introduction. “There’s apple orchards, leaf-peeping, college visits, and a whole lot of eating. We did all this and more as we traveled around a state full of people who couldn’t wait to show us what’s here.”
GMA featured the oldest a capella group at Dartmouth College and Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery, both in Hanover; Sunnycrest Farm and apple-picking in Londonderry; Cheese Louise, the gourmet grilled cheese food truck in Conway; aerial shots of the Mt. Washington Hotel; and capped off the segment with a “Trip To Candyland,” featuring Chutters Candy store on Littleton’s Main Street, home of the world’s largest candy counter at 112 feet long (in the year 2000 it was added to the Guinness Book of World Records) that is lined with 600 jars of assorted treats.
“New Hampshire really is like a postcard in so many places, and Main Street in Littleton is a top 10 Main Street in America, not just according to my personal rankings,” Reeve said to his on air-colleagues in the GMA studio, where he had sent them some treats from Chutters. “They actually voted on it and they display that distinction on the marquee of the movie theater. And Chutters is fantastic. The fudge they make in-house. We had a great time.”
Alden was contacted about a possible GMA visit by the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development, which show had reached out to.
Until the last minute, though, it was a big unknown if the television crew would ever come to Littleton.
“These things come and go and there is a lot of activity and not a lot of activity,” Alden said Thursday evening. “We really weren’t sure it was a definite until right at the end.”
The crew came through and showed up on Wednesday.
Although the feature on Littleton was packed into two minutes, Alden spent much more time than that speaking with Reeve.
The segment by GMA, which has a current viewership of 3.2 million, put Littleton even deeper on the map, he said.
“I see it as a recognition of where Littleton has grown as a destination,” said Alden. “He said it a couple of times, that it’s one of the best small Main Streets, a postcard-perfect New England Main Street. In our conversations, it was about walking around. He said this is such an incredible Main Street, so close to the river and mill, and that was key. People are recognizing this authentic New England Main Street with a balance of some real old places that have been around for a while and then some newer artisanal places, like Schilling and the Crumb Bar.”
Reeve also asked what the community is doing in response to COVID, said Alden.
“I said we’re really trying to utilize more outdoor spaces because we have this outdoor economy and we’re based in the mountains and people are coming to see us because they’re trying to get out of the cities and they’re finding in Littleton the things that they want,” he said. “I think it means for us a recognition of what we’ve all been working for and how authentic and exciting our Main Street is.”
Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net, golittleton.com and the Pollyanna Glad Shop on Main Street, and co-founder of the Discover Littleton promotional group, said as soon as the GMA segment aired on Thursday morning it brought more virtual traffic to the Go Littleton site as well as to the web site of Little Town Brews.
“It drew more traffic to the websites instantly,” she said. “And all day today people were mentioning it, from the bus tours to the visitors. It was great to get the national exposure for Littleton.”
That exposure will soon see a second round.
On Tuesday at Schilling Beer Co., Peter King, of NBC Sports, visited the pub to ask people how they feel about Tom Brady coming back to New England.
“Peter King is a self-proclaimed craft beer nerd and he’s been wanting to go to Schilling,” said Alden.
While there on Tuesday, King interviewed state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and ran into Gov. Chris Sununu.
On Oct. 3, at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots, Brady’s old team for two decades before he became a Buccaneer.
“That will be the most-watched game of the year,” said Alden. “That is going to be millions of people. It’s going to be great exposure for us.”
