Littleton Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Gun Violations

A Littleton felon who fought criminal gun charges and lost at trial was sentenced to two years in federal prison this week for unlawfully possessing firearms.
In February 2020, after a four-day jury trial, Johnathon Irish, 34, was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, following evidence presented to a jury that showed him possessing at least two guns, a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber pistol, between December 2018 and November 2019.
The finding of guilty comes after a federal conviction in 2014, when Irish was found to have made a false statement in connection to acquiring a gun and a false statement to an FBI agent to whom he had sold several assault rifles the year before.
The 2014 conviction legally prohibited him from owning or possessing guns.
Irish was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
In a statement issued Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney General John Farley said, “In order to protect our community from violent crime, it is vital to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals. Despite a prior gun-related felony conviction, this defendant chose to violate federal law by possessing multiple firearms. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that convicted criminals cannot endanger our citizens by possessing firearms.”
The case also drew a comment from Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.
“Despite being barred from possessing firearms, Johnathon Irish demonstrated time and again he was unwilling to give up guns or abide by a law meant to keep them out of the hands of felons,” said Bonavolonta. “Today’s sentence stops his revolving door of risky behavior, and our streets are safer for it. The FBI thanks our law enforcement partners for their assistance in helping us protect the communities we all serve.”
Under federal statute, Irish faced up to 10 years in prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police.
After his 2020 conviction, federal court records show that Irish filed a motion for a new trial.
The judge denied that motion in August 2020.
After last year’s jury verdict of guilty, Littleton police said Irish is well known to Littleton officers, who have responded to numerous calls for service at his residence and were made aware of his 2014 federal gun conviction when he moved to the town several years ago.
The subsequent federal case involved federal agents who made Littleton officers aware of Irish and advised them to be on the lookout for signs of gun possession.
Following his conviction in February 2020, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said, “We worked very closely with our federal partners on this case and we are glad we were able to come to a positive outcome and put this individual behind bars. I believe justice was served … I am happy to see a jury felt the same way.”
In 2016, following his 2014 conviction for making false statements in regard to acquiring firearms, Irish filed an unsuccessful motion asking the judge to set aside that conviction and sentence, arguing that his pleas of guilty were obtained in violation of his right to effective legal counsel.
In the 2014 case, federal prosecutors said Irish lied to the FBI agent while he was being interviewed in February 2013 about his personal firearms and had instructed another person that September to buy a firearm for him and to lie on the purchase form to circumvent the required background check, according to a report by the Associated Press.
After pleading guilty and having his motion to set aside the 2014 conviction denied, Irish was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
