Littleton Felon Who Received Suspended Sentences Faces New Theft Charge

Todd Dovholuk

A Littleton felon who faced years behind bars after a string of felony theft and drug indictments across the state before having many of the charges dismissed and sentences suspended faces a new charge of possessing thousands of dollars in stolen property.

In the April 2023 round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Belknap Superior Court, Todd Dovholuk, 44, is charged with a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property.

