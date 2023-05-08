Littleton Felon Who Received Suspended Sentences Faces New Theft Charge

A Littleton felon who faced years behind bars after a string of felony theft and drug indictments across the state before having many of the charges dismissed and sentences suspended faces a new charge of possessing thousands of dollars in stolen property.
In the April 2023 round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Belknap Superior Court, Todd Dovholuk, 44, is charged with a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property.
On Feb. 11, 2022, in Tilton, Belknap County prosecutors said Dovholuk had in his possession a Breedlove guitar and case, a drill press, four pool cues, and two 14-karat gold rings belonging to “M.C.,” age 47, while knowing the items were likely stolen.
According to the indictment, the value of the stolen property exceeded $1,500, which is the threshold for a Class A felony, which carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
Dovholuk is scheduled to be arraigned at Belknap Superior Court on Tuesday. A dispositional conference is scheduled for June 22. Court records viewed on Monday do not indicate if he has an attorney.
In September 2022, Dovholuk was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of burglarizing a home in Bethlehem at night while possessing a weapon, a Class A felony count of stealing more than $1,500 in property, and two Class B felony counts of drug possession.
According to court records, the offense date in Bethlehem occurred in January 2022, two weeks before the Tilton case.
In late 2022, Grafton County prosecutors dismissed the burglary charge and one drug possession charge.
On the charge of theft, Dovholuk, on Dec. 2, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison, all of which were suspended for 12 years on condition of good behavior, compliance with counseling and treatment programs, and no contact with the Bethlehem homeowner. He was given credit for 147 days of pre-trial confinement served in county jail and required to pay $3,454 to the victim, according to court records.
For the second drug possession charge, Dovholuk was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in prison, all of which was suspended.
In June 2022, a Merrimack Superior Court grand jury formally indicted Dovholuk on a Class B felony count of theft by deception and a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property.
Court records show that he failed to appear for his arraignment in the case.
In January 2023, prosecutors dismissed the theft charge and Dovholuk was sentenced to 2 to 4 years on the stolen property charge, all of which was suspended for three years on condition of good behavior.
In January 2022, at Grafton Superior Court, he was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property, Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence to deceive a public official, Class B felony count of reselling stolen property, and Class B felony count of criminal mischief, stemming from a Feb. 16, 2021 incident in Littleton.
According to court records, he pleaded guilty to four charges for a sentence of 5 t0 10 years and three sentences of 3 to 7 years, all of which were suspended. A condition requires him to pay $9,852 in restitution.
In December 2020 at Grafton Superior Court, Dovholuk was indicted on a Class B felony count each of burglary and witness tampering, stemming from a December 2019 incident in Lyman.
According to court records, he was given credit for 147 days served in county jail for the burglary charge and, for the witness tampering charge, given a prison sentence of 3 to 7 years, all of which was suspended.
A Class A felony count of subsequent-offense drug possession in December 2020 resulted in a state prison sentence of 2 to 4 years, all of which was suspended with a referral, in December 2022, to Grafton County Drug Court.
On March 16, 2023, a court order was filed that approved a drug court sanction form, according to court records.
In August 2014, Dovholuk was charged at Grafton Superior Court on two Class B felony counts of drug possession, two Class B felony counts of being a fugitive from justice and falsifying physical evidence, Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal threatening, and violation of parole conditions.
According to court records, he received suspended sentences and served a total of 122 days in county jail on pre-trial confinement.
Records viewed on Monday do not indicate if Dovholuk has made payments toward any of the restitution.
