Littleton Files Court Action For Cleanup Of “Junk Equipment” Property
Buy Now

The owners of abutting properties at the corner of Saranac Street and Hidden Brook Lane are on the hook for possibly thousands of dollars after the town of Littleton filed a complaint with the court that alleges the owners ignored multiple requests to clean up what is defined under the town zoning ordinance as a junkyard property. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Alleging that the owners of two properties have repeatedly violated Littleton’s junkyard ordinance, the town has filed a complaint with the court to compel the cleanup of materials, with the owners now being on the hook for thousands of dollars in court costs.

The action filed at Grafton Superior Court comes after what town officials say have been multiple attempts during the past four years to ask Christopher J. Gould of South Street and Clarence W. Gould of Mesa, Arizona, to clean abutting parcels of vacant land at 98 Saranac St. and 24 Hidden Brook Lane, one block south of Main Street and near Ammonoosuc River.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments