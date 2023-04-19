Littleton Files Court Action For Cleanup Of “Junk Equipment” Property

The owners of abutting properties at the corner of Saranac Street and Hidden Brook Lane are on the hook for possibly thousands of dollars after the town of Littleton filed a complaint with the court that alleges the owners ignored multiple requests to clean up what is defined under the town zoning ordinance as a junkyard property. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Alleging that the owners of two properties have repeatedly violated Littleton’s junkyard ordinance, the town has filed a complaint with the court to compel the cleanup of materials, with the owners now being on the hook for thousands of dollars in court costs.
The action filed at Grafton Superior Court comes after what town officials say have been multiple attempts during the past four years to ask Christopher J. Gould of South Street and Clarence W. Gould of Mesa, Arizona, to clean abutting parcels of vacant land at 98 Saranac St. and 24 Hidden Brook Lane, one block south of Main Street and near Ammonoosuc River.
The town’s six-count complaint for temporary and permanent injunction and request for civil penalties, attorney’s fees, and costs, concerns ongoing violations of the state junkyard law (RSA 236:111-129) and the Littleton Zoning Ordinance regarding “an excessive accumulation of assorted junk equipment, machinery, scrap metal, rubbish, waste, and at least one junk motor vehicle,” Matthew Decker, attorney for the town, wrote in the 11-page complaint.
He said the town has been forced to take enforcement action after multiple attempts since at least 2019 to seek voluntary compliance.
Beginning in 2019, the town issued three consecutive notices of violation to the property owners, dated November 2019, December 2021, and April 2022, said Decker.
In October, a site visit was made with Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz and former Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen, who met with Christopher Gould, according to the complaint.
“On this date, the town officials observed that the properties were still being used as a junkyard for at least one motor vehicle, multiple trailers and storage containers, and other machinery, scrap metal, equipment, rubbish and waste,” wrote Decker.
A fourth notice of violation was then sent to the property owners, whom Decker said did not take action.
Under Littleton’s zoning ordinance, “land in the town shall be used in a manner that is not disorderly, unsightly, noxious, offensive, or detrimental to the public or owners or occupants of adjacent property, or prejudicial to the general welfare of the community.”
The court can order the property owners to remove the existing violations or allow the town onto the property to remove the materials at the property owner’s expense.
In the event the property owners do not clean up voluntarily, Decker asked the court for both options and also asked the court to award the town civil penalties of $50 to $275 or $500 per day from the date of the property owners’ receipt of the town’s first notice of violation and for reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs.
A hearing on the town’s complaint is scheduled for May 5 at Grafton Superior Court.
Since Littleton has been stepping up enforcement of its junkyard ordinance in the last few years, most property owners receiving formal complaints have been compliant and made the cleanup of their properties, Bratz said on Wednesday.
“When we send out the letter, the first one a letter of concern and recommendation, almost everyone has responded well to that,” he said.
At present, only one other active property is in town, a vacant house at 65 Carlton St. Two weeks ago, after the house slid off its foundation, it was shut down for safety reasons and had yellow tape around it, said Bratz. A lien had been placed on the property, and a buyer is now eyeing it.
In the 2023 town budget, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason set aside $40,000 to cover enforcement work costs if future properties are determined to be junkyards, said Bratz.
“I haven’t had much in the way of calls in the last six or seven months,” said Bratz. “In terms of complaints, I’ve gotten very few.”
