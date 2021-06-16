Littleton Financial Reporting Deficiencies Lead To Town Audit Problems

LITTLETON — Deficiencies in financial reporting identified by the town’s independent auditor have led to delayed annual audits, but municipal officials say no money is missing and they are working to rectify the problem and reconcile town accounts so it doesn’t happen again.
The biggest impact so far is the town is currently unable to make the five-year lease-purchase of the new $600,000 fire engine that town meeting voters approved in March.
The last official audit was in 2018 and the town is now working to complete the 2019 audit by the first of July and move on to completing the 2020 audit right after that and then get caught up.
“If you’re going for a loan, you have to show your creditworthiness,” Town Manager James Gleason said Tuesday. “The 2019 audit is necessary for the loan market and whoever they’re working with that finances fire trucks.”
The issues in financial reporting occurred from about 2017 to 2020 and arose before Gleason’s hiring as town manager in April 2021 and before the hiring of Lori Bolasevich as finance director at the start of the year, and occurred when Karen Noyes was Littleton’s finance director.
Noyes, who also served as human resources director, retired on Dec. 31.
This week, Gleason and Bolasevich received the draft 2018 audit.
“We will go through it since we are both are new here, to get caught up on exactly what the town’s financial position is, what do we have in the bank, what do we have in encumbered funds, what’s obligated and to who and how much,” said Gleason.
If there are comments in reference to things not properly done, a management letter to address them will be submitted to the auditors and then selectmen.
“At least while I’m here and Lori’s here our philosophy is this won’t happen again,” said Gleason. “There’s two important jobs that fall on management and that is the budget that you enact that’s approved by the voters and then the audit that accounts for how you did on enacting that budget. Those are two critical pieces I need as a manager. As of right now, I couldn’t tell you what is the town’s financial position.”
From a management standpoint, correcting issues involves knowing that any grant funding or funding from other sources, for example, are put in the right account and are for the correct project, said Gleason.
While the money all goes in the same bank, the findings indicate that in 2018 and again in 2019 money came in to the town and in some cases was not allocated to the proper account or line item, and a journal entry was not made, he said.
“A lot of this is making sure that what appears to be a lot of money in one line item might actually mean that some of that money has to be moved over to a different line item,” said Gleason. “We don’t have a clear picture of the fund balances in the different departments and balances specific to projects, and the town has quite a few projects in the air. They haven’t slowed down or stopped the projects per se, but it does give me pause. I need to see if we’re on budget or under- or over-budget, so decisions can be made on how we go forward, not only with existing projects, but before we bite off anything new.”
The independent auditor for the town of Littleton, whose voters in March approved a $10.285 million town operating budget, is Vachon Clukay and Co. PC, of Manchester.
In a June 19, 2020 letter and in an independent auditor’s report to Littleton officials, Vachon representatives said in performing an audit of the town’s financial statements and government activities they identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting and became aware of matters that represent opportunities for strengthening internal controls and operating efficiency.
Noting credit card purchases, they said, “Controls over the disbursements of the town are weakened, as a lack of sufficient supporting documentation to substantiate purchases increases the likelihood of misuse or abuse of credit cards.”
The 2018 audit was completed in June 2020.
Vachon representatives said during the 2018 audit of the town’s financial records they identified more than 45 proposed audit adjustments across all funds.
“Account reconciliations, including cash, various receivables and payables, were not performed on a periodic and ongoing basis, and in a timely manner,” they said. “When reconciliations are performed, they typically cover several months of activity at a time, are prone to error, and are not performed for all significant balance sheet accounts across all funds.”
The firm recommended all significant balance sheets be reconciled monthly, at a minimum.
In her July 13, 2020 report to selectmen, Pamela Mason, Littleton’s accounts payable/receivable clerk, said she had not seen a reconciled bank statement in at least 18 months for any of the town’s many checking accounts.
In speaking with the auditor and with legal representatives, Gleason said while there have been account reconciliation issues, no money is missing.
“The main issue right now that is affecting anything held up is the loan for the fire truck,” he said. “That has definitely delayed that process, and in the meantime, the frame fell off the truck that was going to be the backup truck.”
On May 24, selectmen authorized the fire department to spend up to $80,000 for a used fire truck to replace Engine 4, which was found to have severe corrosion on its underside and was taken out of service.
The used truck will be the “Band-Aid” to see the town through to a new truck and will also be the backup to the new truck, said Gleason.
On the audits front, he said the town will continue to work toward a point where its future audits will again be done on time.
“We’ve inherited what we’ve inherited and will get it fixed and make sure that the town is in a position so it doesn’t happen again,” said Gleason.
