Littleton:Fire Chief Appointed To State Fire Control Board

LITTLETON — There’s a second North Country face on the 11-member New Hampshire Fire Control Board — Michael McQuillen, chief of Littleton Fire Rescue, who was appointed to the state board on Wednesday by the New Hampshire Executive Council during the governor and council meeting in Franconia.
“It’s an advisory board for the state fire marshal’s office and the governor, advising them on legislation and any problems that arise, anything that would go into the fire code,” McQuillen said Friday.
His name had been put forward in a nomination for the governor.
Each of the 11 Fire Control Board members are chosen based on specific experience and background — a manufacturing industry, storage of petroleum products, being a forest fire warden who is a chief or a volunteer or full-time fire department, fire insurance underwriting, chief of a municipal fire department, a registered architect, a chemical engineer, an electrical engineer, chief of a volunteer fire department, natural gas distribution, and propane gas distribution.
The goal is to ensure that legislation is developed through a fair representation of the fire service and the different industries, said McQuillen.
Each board member serves a five-year term.
Clark, who was recently nominated as chairman of the board, is the volunteer fire department chief representative who has served on the board since 2010.
McQuillen, who replaces a board member who recently retired, is the representative for a forest fire warden who is chief of a full-time fire department.
Upon learning of the retirement and the soon-to-be-open seat, he reached out to Steve Sherman, chief of the New Hampshire Forest Fire Protection Service, to say he was interested in serving.
“That’s how my name got put forward,” said McQuillen, who is a relatively new chief for Littleton Fire Rescue, having begun the job in December after working for the Londonderry Fire Department for three decades.
The Fire Control Board meets quarterly, and more often if there is an emergency.
Its next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22.
The board reviews the National Fire Protection Association’s Life-Safety Code 101, the code used by most states that is updated every three years.
“It covers most of the businesses and residences,” said McQuillen. “I think the last adoption that the state of New Hampshire had was a 2008 adoption. We are looking at moving forward with the most recent adoption. We will go through that and make a recommendation to the fire marshal’s office to look at what laws and recommendations to adopt for the state so he can enforce that from his office and give the powers down to the communities.”
McQuillen is excited to serve.
“I’m honored to be a part of it and am looking forward to being able to participate,” he said.
