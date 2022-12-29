Littleton Fire Chief Resigns To Take New Job In Massachusetts
Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen showed residents the scores of features on the brand new Engine 1, which debuted during an open house on Saturday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After coming on board two years ago, in December 2020, to lead Littleton Fire Rescue, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen has announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28.

“He’s taken an opportunity in Massachusetts that puts him and his wife about 20 minutes from their daughter and granddaughter,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Thursday. “It’s also a good opportunity for him financially … Mike is a fantastic guy, he’s a professional. I’ve enjoyed working with him, but I also know in life people have to do what’s best for them and their families.”

