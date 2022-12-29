Littleton Fire Chief Resigns To Take New Job In Massachusetts

LITTLETON — After coming on board two years ago, in December 2020, to lead Littleton Fire Rescue, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen has announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28.
“He’s taken an opportunity in Massachusetts that puts him and his wife about 20 minutes from their daughter and granddaughter,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Thursday. “It’s also a good opportunity for him financially … Mike is a fantastic guy, he’s a professional. I’ve enjoyed working with him, but I also know in life people have to do what’s best for them and their families.”
McQuillen will do everything to help the town during its process of finding his replacement, said Gleason.
Before Gleason left last week to spend the holidays in Florida, McQuillen met with him and informed Gleason of the possibility that he might be departing, and confirmed it this week.
During a Wednesday meeting with LFR staff, McQuillen made the announcement to his firefighters and EMTs. Gleason then called the Select Board Wednesday evening to inform them.
Next week, the town will begin the process of finding a new fire chief and will likely reach out to Municipal Resources Inc., which Littleton enlisted to find an interim fire chief following the departure of Joe Mercieri, who retired as LFR chief in July 2020.
To fill the gap, MRI recruited David Houghton, a Moultonborough resident and 38-year firefighter and fire service instructor, who served six months as interim LFR chief until McQuillen was found.
“When I get back, I’m going to meet with Mike and a representative from MRI to have that discussion about what’s involved in the process,” said Gleason. “It sounds like two months is a while, but you want to get that process started as soon as possible.”
Gleason said he then should be in a position to brief the Select Board during its Jan. 9 meeting on what should be the direction going forward.
Since McQuillen came on board as chief, Chad Miller, previously LFR’s captain, has been promoted to deputy LFR chief.
While finding the new chief, Gleason said the town probably won’t have to go with an interim fire chief as before and can have Miller, who will remain in the position of deputy chief, assume the role of LFR chief until a permanent replacement is found.
“On an interim basis, he can get us to that point where we get some candidates in front of us,” said Gleason.
McQuillen’s successor needn’t be a firefighter from a small town, and while someone with a New Hampshire and New England background would be ideal, the new chief should be someone who has an understanding of a town the size of Littleton and Littleton’s level of activity and be familiar with a professional fire department that also has an Emergency Medical Services division, he said.
“I think he’s done a fantastic job in the time that he’s been here,” Gleason said of McQuillen. “We have to make sure that we find someone who fits with the town and fits with the department and can continue on from he’s brought them,”
McQuillen will be taking a job with a fire department that recently brought in an EMS, similar to Littleton, said Gleason.
McQuillen came to Littleton after serving as the battalion chief of operations at the Londonderry Fire Department, where, three decades ago, he began his career in the fire service.
He was one of 27 applicants for LFR chief, one of five semi-finalists, and one of two finalists. At the time of his hire, the starting salary for LFR chief was set at $94,500.
Gleason said he has enjoyed working with McQuillen.
“I’m happy for him and will miss working with someone who is a true professional,” said Gleason.
McQuillen was reached Thursday evening and said he had a busy day on Thursday and will speak at length next week about his decision to take the job in Massachusetts.
