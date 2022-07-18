LITTLETON — Residents can soon expect to see a lot of the new Engine 1 around town.
During an open house on Saturday, Littleton Fire Rescue debuted the 2022 Pierce fire engine, which was authorized by residents at the 2021 town meeting and was custom-made during this past winter and spring to meet the specific needs of the community.
For firefighters, it’s the town’s first new fire engine in three decades, and the difference between the engines of those days and the new Engine 1 is like night and day.
“It’s a great operating truck and it creates all kinds of efficiencies for them to be able to do their job much easier,” said LFR Chief Michael McQuillen.
After 10 months of building the truck from the ground up at the Pierce truck factory in Wisconsin, Engine 1 arrived in Littleton in early June.
New technology comes with a learning curve, and to meet it, both full-time and call LFR crews were trained on the truck by New England representatives for Pierce and Allegiances Fire and Rescue, who went through the startup procedures and the engine’s integrated computer.
Engine 1 was put into service last week.
“After [Saturday], this will become the primary response truck, “said McQuillen. “The town’s residents will see this truck out a lot.”
At the open house were photographs of Engine 1 in various stages of construction.
From the ground up, Pierce put in the frame rails, then the transmission and engine, then the pump, and then built the truck around it, said McQuillen.
In May, McQuillen and crew went to Wisconsin for the final inspection, after which some minor changes were made.
The truck carries a one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.
“The guys are going to be out using the truck, getting used to the truck, and putting it through its paces,” he said. “In the next year, I want to make sure if there’s any bugs in the truck that we work them out and they get taken care of before we get past that one-year mark.”
For the truck specific to Littleton, McQuillen said everyone on the committee of firefighters looking into the new truck had input to figure out what will work best for the town.
“It’s been 30 years since these guys have gotten a brand new fire truck,” he said. “This is the first truck that this crew got to sit down with and build to meet Littleton specifications … We went over every detail of this truck.”
The light tower on the top can extend and rotate around and light up an entire scene with a 360-degree view.
Engine 1 carries a 1,000-gallon-water tank.
“One of the best things about this truck is the storage space it has on it,” said McQuillen.
Thirty years ago, an engine pumper’s water tank was a steel box that a truck was built around.
Ladders, on the exterior, were on one side and overall compartment space was limited.
On the new Engine 1, the ladders are stored inside, and the right side has bounties of compartment space.
“This is where we keep the ladders now because the polymers they use to build the tank today are plastic and they can form them and shape them in many different ways so ladders go right through the tank and there’s 1,000 gallons of water that’s still on the truck,” said McQuillen. “So we have all of this compartment space on this side that we never had before.”
In total, Engine 1 has double the equipment-carrying capability of any other truck in the LFR fleet, he said.
Engine 1 also has a fire-suppression foam system to aid in fighting fires of heavy materials, something that LFR never really had before, he said.
A cabinet is EMS accessible and all equipment is secured so pieces don’t become projectiles in the event of an accident.
During a fire, the pump operator can charge the deck gun, climb up, and aim it where it needs to go without losing any water, which, until now, has often been lost in the early minutes.
“Some of those little things are nuances, but it makes it operate much more efficiently,” said McQuillen.
The town of Franconia has a Pierce fire engine it has ordered, but that truck, once built out, will be much different from Littleton’s, he said.
“The fire truck that we built for Littleton isn’t necessarily going to work for the town of Franconia,” he said. “A lot of the things we run into in downtown are the same things they run into in downtown Manchester or downtown Concord. It’s three-story buildings that are very close to each other.”
Then there are large farmhouses on Mann’s Hill Road or Monroe Road that don’t have the exposure hazard, but might have fires moving quickly through them, he said.
“They are two very different challenges that we have to prepare for,” said McQuillen.
In the truck, the clean cab concept allows better elimination of carcinogens that firefighters can be exposed to at fires, a feature that McQuillen said is paramount.
The outside steps are ergonomical and allow a firefighter to get to the top of the truck without stepping on pump pieces.
“Everything was thought out,” said McQuillen. “We went over every discharge, every valve, so it was in a place that is convenient for our firefighters to operate.”
The other important factor was front and side airbags that some other manufacturers don’t have on their trucks, he said.
It’s the first truck in Littleton to have airbags and rollover protection to prevent injuries.
“The guys are excited to get this truck out and start utilizing it,” said McQuillen. “It’s got so many great features and it’s such a big difference, even from the 2011 truck that we’re using from Boston. We’re 10 years later and it has all kinds of added safety features and added enhancements.”
It’s been a tough year for LFR, which lost two trucks because of rusted-out frames.
The new Engine 1 has a galvanized frame-rail that repels brine solution and salt.
Going forward, undercoating products will be applied to it annually to prevent the corrosion that ate into LFR’s other trucks, said McQuillen.
In a letter to taxpayers and residents displayed at the open house, McQuillen said, “As the Chief of the Littleton Fire Rescue Department, and on behalf of the men and women of Littleton Fire Rescue, I wish to thank you for the new fire engine pumper truck … My staff and I truly appreciate your tremendous support for the fire department and for the employees who have dedicated their lives to care for and protect this community.”
At the 2021 town meeting, voters authorized up to $600,000 to be spent on a five-year lease-purchase of new fire engine to replace an engine that is 25 years old.
Outfitting Engine 1 cost about $563,000 and the remainder was used for financing the lease payment.
“I really want to thank the residents and taxpayers for what they’ve done,” said McQuillen. “What it does for the fire department and what it allows us to do is huge. It’s going to be a great truck. It’s a step in the right direction for us … There’s a lot going on and it’s a busy time for us. Call volume is up considerably and the acuity of our calls continues to be right there. This is going to come in handy.”
