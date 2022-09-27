Littleton Fire Department Gears Up For Fire Prevention Week, Open House
Buy Now

Littleton Fire Rescue is planning a packed Fire Prevention Week that kicks off with a parade on Oct. 9, education in schools during the week, and culminates in an open house on Oct. 15 followed by a soccer game between Littleton firefighters and police officers that will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — For the first time in several years, Littleton Fire-Rescue is planning a full range of educational programs for Fire Prevention Week that culminates with a jam-packed open house at the fire station on Sat., Oct. 15.

And for the first time in even more years, Littleton firefighters and police officers will face off in a soccer game on the evening of Oct. 15 as part of a fund-raiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments