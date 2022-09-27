Littleton Fire Department Gears Up For Fire Prevention Week, Open House

LITTLETON — For the first time in several years, Littleton Fire-Rescue is planning a full range of educational programs for Fire Prevention Week that culminates with a jam-packed open house at the fire station on Sat., Oct. 15.
And for the first time in even more years, Littleton firefighters and police officers will face off in a soccer game on the evening of Oct. 15 as part of a fund-raiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Organizing the open house and Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Sun, Oct. 9, through Oct. 15 is LFR firefighter-EMT-paramedic Tim Monahan.
“We took a little bit of a hit with COVID and so we’re looking to come back strong this year,” said Monahan. “We’ve done a lot of open houses, but with varied success. This will be our first big one in a couple of years.”
For the week, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, LFR is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association.
The theme for 2022 is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
“It’s all about making sure people know how to get out of their house, not only through primary ways, but secondary ways,” he said.
The week kicks off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 with a fire safety parade, featuring trucks from surrounding fire departments, that will run from Union Street and down Main Street to the Littleton fire station on West Main Street.
Throughout the week will be presentations at Littleton’s schools.
“The kids bring a lot of this stuff home and create some conversations where it wouldn’t naturally happen without that,” said Monahan.
For 2022, Monahan made up lesson plans for the different grades, including smoke alarm, 9-1-1 and other fire prevention lessons that build through the higher grades.
The week spent in the schools will bring LFR to the open house, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the fire station.
Throughout the day will be accelerant detection demonstrations from a K-9 brought up from the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire marshal’s office will also bring up a trailer to demonstrate the activation of fire sprinklers, which are now part of the safety features of businesses but also new homes, and which Monahan said save lives and are not cost-prohibitive.
“This is a trailer that has two identical rooms, with couches and regular furniture, that you can see from the outside,” he said. “Both are lit on fire. One has a sprinkler system and one doesn’t. After it reaches that magical temp, the sprinkler system activates to put the fire out. You have a side-by-side comparison. This is a first for us here, this demo trailer. Nothing really prepares you for seeing a side-by-side comparison of something that just burned. We’re going to try to do that earlier in the day. If you miss the actual demonstration, it’s still powerful seeing one side burnt and other side minimally burnt.”
LFR is also excited to be able to conduct child car seat safety checks, said Monahan.
The checks will be done by LFR technicians and possibly some technicians from Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The car seat program is coordinated through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, whose coordinator will also be at the open house.
“People can get their car seats checked and make sure they’re installed properly,” said Monahan. “We show the proper way to install them and make sure it’s the right seat for the right kid. It’s just another safety-minded event here and will be the first of its kind at the firehouse. We have two of us now that do it in-house here and we are happy to do that work with both Littleton Regional and Dartmouth-Hitchcock.”
On display at the open house will be rescue vehicles donated by the Hopkinton Rescue Squad as well as LFR’s new Engine 1 that was purchased with the generosity of Littleton voters, said Monahan.
A blood pressure check will also be set up for older residents, and the hope is to have a flu clinic as well.
The last piece will be a touch-a-truck event, with LFR apparatus and specialty vehicles, a Littleton police cruiser, possibly a truck from the Littleton Department of Public Works, and several vehicles brought in.
“Dartmouth is going to have one of their large International chassis ambulances here, their ground truck from their Advance Response Team,” said Monahan.
The New Hampshire Army National Guard confirmed on Monday that they will be sending a Blackhawk Helicopter to the touch-a-truck event, and will also have their public affairs crew on site gathering some footage of the event to use for future promotions, said Monahan.
LFR works with the National Guard on rescues. The Guard helicopter also has a bucket that hangs below and is full of water that is dumped on forest fires.
“It’s a dual role and I think it fits in nicely with what we’re doing here,” said Monahan.
The open house will have a lot going on and residents will have the ability to move between demonstrations, he said.
A Friendly Rivalry For A Good Cause
The firefighter-police officer soccer game that will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 under the lights at Apthorp Common was initially planned for the week before but will take place after the open house and it’s working out perfectly, said LFR firefighter-advanced EMT Anthony Ellingwood, who is coordinating the game.
In the past, LFR has raised funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with a spaghetti dinner and a bike ride through Littleton, he said.
But Littleton Parks and Recreation had Apthorp available for Oct. 15 and will also open its snack shack.
“We will have burgers and dogs and coffee and hot chocolate,” said Ellingwood.
Along with the food, LFR will do a fill-the-boot walk-around to allow spectators to donate to the MDA.
All proceeds from the boot and the snack shack will benefit MDA.
“Littleton Fire versus Littleton PD — we haven’t done that in a while,” said Ellingwood. “The last time was a softball game and that was six years ago.”
LFR firefighters could stand outside Walmart or the fire station to collect donations, but Ellingwood said he wanted to have a larger event, one that’s under the lights on a Saturday night when people are looking for something to do.
“We want to get as many people there for a good cause,” he said. “In talking with the MDA, fire departments, period, are their number one charity. They said they are only staying alive because of fire departments and because of unions.”
Sponsoring the game is the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1348, which is LFR’s union.
“[The MDA] welcomed it and they are sending a lot of supplies,” said Ellingwood.
Halftime will be 30 minutes when firefighters and police officers will engage with the public for some halftime fun and games.
Going forward, the objective is to continue a firefighter-police officer match-up annually.
“I wanted to bring this cause back for our fire department and to represent MDA,” said Ellingwood. “It would be nice to do a yearly thing, a soccer game or softball game.”
