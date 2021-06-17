Littleton Fire Department Proposes Own Union Bargaining Agreement

LITTLETON — Because of the expansion of town ambulance services, Littleton Fire Rescue is proposing its own bargaining unit and contract within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Selectmen, however, are asking LFR to hold off because negotiating costs are currently unknown and the town’s in-house Emergency Medical Services still has another 13 months left in its pilot phase, which is a total period of 36 months to determine if the town’s ambulance service is financially viable and provides as good a service as a contracted service from a private ambulance company.
The town currently has two union bargaining agreements - one is for AFSCME employees in LFR, the Department of Public Works and in the Littleton Transfer Station, and the second is the State Employees Association of New Hampshire, which covers officers in the Littleton Police Department.
LFR firefighters/emergency medical technicians are the highest paid of the town’s AFSCME employees and in past negotiations often had the most input on negotiating teams.
Once a fire department reaches 10 full-time firefighters, it is eligible under statute to have its own bargaining unit.
LFR, which currently has 12 full-time firefighters/EMTs and includes the EMS and its two ambulances, passed the 10-member threshold after the town implemented its in-house EMS in August 2019.
During a work session on Thursday, Selectman Roger Emerson said he doesn’t think LFR should be split into its own bargaining unit just yet and any decision should come after there are harder numbers to show much the EMS is costing the town.
“I haven’t seen the numbers I’d like to see with that service,” he said.
Although LFR needed to belong to the bargaining unit with the DPW and transfer station because it didn’t have enough people for its own unit, the negative is there could be push-back because of additional costs that come with a third bargaining unit, said Selectmen Milton Bratz.
“What I’m seeing is a big cost to the taxpayer,” said Emerson.
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, said prior to August 2022 a decision needs to be made on whether to continue the EMS, and as of now, the town hasn’t seen any hard numbers.
Many ambulance calls, she said, aren’t billable.
She suggested the board reach out to labor attorney Michael Elwell to ask LFR to hold off on the separate bargaining unit request.
“We need more information,” said Gendreau.
Bratz agreed and said, “It really wouldn’t be fair until we get through this pilot program and can look at it more realistically.”
Gleason said he will reach out to Elwell, who had emailed the town on June 4 with the request from LFR for a separate bargaining unit, to say that the request is premature because the EMS is still a pilot program.
For the town’s EMS, five LFR employees were hired and two vehicles purchased, and if the service proves not to be viable the current number of LFR employees would need to be reduced, said Emerson.
If the town objects to a third bargaining unit, LFR does have the right to petition the New Hampshire Public Employee Labor Relations Board to divide the town’s AFSCME bargaining unit and that board would hold a hearing and decide the issue, said Gleason.
