Littleton Fire Dept. Gets Loaner Engine From Boston

LITTLETON — If you see a Boston fire engine rolling down the streets of Littleton, you’re not hallucinating.
Littleton Fire Rescue crews are getting up to speed on the loaner engine from the Boston Fire Department that will fill the gap after LFR’s Engine 4 was taken out of service in May because of extensive underside corrosion.
“We got it a couple of weeks ago,” LFR Chief Michael McQuillen said Monday.
LFR crews have been gaining familiarity on the engine’s hose loads and will be around town for driver training beginning this week, when it is pressed into Littleton service, he said.
The exterior engine decals and identification markers reflecting Littleton have been ordered and will replace the Boston insignia on the engine, which will be called Engine 2.
Until then, the Boston decals will remain, possibly for a few more weeks.
LFR firefighters need to get training on the Boston engine because its pump, designed for a city, is a little different from what they’re use to, said McQuillen.
Such training helps develop muscle memory so firefighters can react quickly to a fire in Littleton.
The Boston engine is a 2011 KME.
“The crews at Littleton Fire have spent the last few weeks mounting equipment and tools so that the apparatus is set up to function the way our fire-rescue department operates,” he said. “In the next few weeks, crews will be training on the engine to complete driver training, pump operations, and vehicle placement in different areas of the town … It helps us fill in the gap with Engine 4 being out of service. It will be a good truck for us to use.”
When Engine 4 was taken out of service in May, selectmen authorized McQuillen to spend up to $80,000 for a used fire truck, with the plan to keep it in place for the next five or so years before it is replaced with a new engine, as part LFR’s rotating fire apparatus replacement plan to replace a vehicle with a new apparatus about every five years to avoid expensive maintenance and repairs on aging trucks.
As the loaner engine from Boston is put into service, McQuillen remains on the search for a used engine but said the process isn’t happening overnight.
“The unfortunate thing is there’s not a lot of used apparatus out there that don’t have problems with the frame rails,” he said. “This is a good stopgap measure so we can continue to have a truck.”
The loaned engine will avoid the need to buy under pressure, and for the eventual purchase of the used apparatus. McQuillen said he will work with town officials for the best option.
The purchase of another fire engine is nearing.
At town meeting in March, residents in a 523-508 vote approved a five-year lease-purchase for a new $600,000 fire engine pumper to replace Engine 6, which is a quarter-century old.
That new engine is expected to be purchased by the beginning of 2022.
