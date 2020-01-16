Littleton:Fire Dept. Tanker Slides Off Road During Thursday Snow

During the snow Thursday morning, Littleton Fire Rescue's only tanker slid off Skinny Ridge Road after returning from a call for a motor vehicle accident. (Photo courtesy of Littleton Fire Rescue)

LITTLETON — Thursday morning’s snow brought slick conditions that led to several vehicles going off local roads, among them Littleton Fire Rescue’s only tanker that slid off Skinny Ridge Road after returning from a call to a motor vehicle accident.

The incident involving Littleton Tanker 1, LFR’s newest vehicle that was purchased in 2014 with a $280,250 federal grant and $14,750 town share, occurred at 6:56 a.m. on Littleton’s outskirts near Lyman, which is just over the hill on Skinny Ridge Road, and Route 135.

