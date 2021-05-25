Littleton Fire Engine Corrosion Puts Town On Search For Replacement Truck

LITTLETON — As Littleton Fire Rescue prepares to bring in a new fire engine around the beginning of 2022, the sudden discovery on the underside of another engine in the fleet has put the town on the search for a replacement engine pumper.
The culprit - severe corrosion, hidden until now, on the upper frame of Engine 4, which the town obtained a year ago.
During their meeting on Monday, selectmen authorized LFR Chief Michael McQuillen to spend up to $80,000 for a used fire truck with the plan to keep it for the next five or six years before it is replaced with a new one, as part of LFR’s rotating vehicle replacement plan to replace a fire apparatus with a new apparatus about every five years to avoid costly maintenance and repairs as vehicles age.
Engine 6 is slated for replacement with the new engine that will soon be ordered.
The condition of Engine 4 came as a surprise.
“On May 8, Engine 4, which is the 1994 Emergency One vehicle, had a failure and a part came off the truck,” McQuillen. “Luckily, it didn’t strike anything.”
Bruce Russell, the town’s fleet mechanic, took a look at the undercarriage and found significant corrosion on the upper part of the frame.
“Initially, he wasn’t that concerned, but was quite shocked to see the corrosion,” said McQuillen.
With that discovery and Russell’s recommendation, Engine 4 was taken out of service.
The hope, said McQuillen, is that its replacement, which could come from New England or outside of the region and possibly from the South, will arrive in about a month.
“At the same time, I had him take a look at Engine 6, at the frame rails and axle of the truck,” he said. “Again, that truck may not make it to the arrival of the new truck we are going to get. We moved some equipment around to respond to calls, one of those Engine 6 so we don’t damage that. We are using the ladder truck a little more heavily.”
Anticipated revenue reimbursement to LFR that can go toward the replacement of Engine 4 includes about $49,000 in Public Health Network COVID-19 vaccinations, a state grant reimbursement of $1,700 for radio programming, an estimated COVID supply of about $10,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and trade-in values of $5,000 for Engines 3 and 4, for a total of about $65,700.
“By applying these funds to the purchase of a used piece of fire apparatus, no additional funds will need to be raised and the current budget will allow us to maintain two Class A engine-pumper trucks for firefighting operations for the town of Littleton,” said McQuillen.
A used replacement for Engine 4 would give LFR a more reliable truck and put the department in a position where it won’t have to purchase any new vehicle for the next five or six years, following this year’s purchase of the new engine pumper to replace Engine 6, he said.
In speaking with Russell, the undercarriage and mechanics of the incoming used engine pumper will be closely inspected, said McQuillen.
“This select board was advised last April that the truck [Engine 4] that we took as a donation was in perfectly good shape except for a few pump things to do,” said Selectman Roger Emerson. “Was it not inspected correctly and why is it sitting out back with the frame bad just after one year?”
McQuillen, who came on board as fire chief in December and was not involved in the acquisition of Engine 4, said he hasn’t yet gotten to the bottom of its inspection.
“Is there something we did wrong as far as not washing the underside?” asked Emerson.
“No, this corrosion has been there for a while,” said McQuillen. “It was more toward the top of the frame. Looking underneath, it looks in good shape.”
While older fire trucks that are about three decades old don’t have undercoating to protect from rust, new vehicles do have underside coating, he said.
In addition to looking for an engine-pumper in the South, McQuillen said he will also look in New Hampshire, in the city of Nashua, whose fire department maintains its vehicles well.
Selectmen voted 3-0 to allow McQuillen to find a truck and not exceed $80,000 for its purchase.
On Tuesday, McQuillen said a used engine pumper, depending on the broker involved in the transaction, might be found for anywhere from $20,000 to $60,000, and the truck ultimately purchased by LFR will likely be 10 to 12 years old.
“I want to get the biggest bang for the buck,” he said.
With Engine 4 out of service and Engine 6 being somewhat sidelined, LFR’s ladder truck is the primary apparatus responding to car crashes and technical calls, he said.
In March, town meeting voters authorized the purchase of a $600,000 engine-pumper, through a five-year lease-purchase agreement, to replace Engine 6.
The fire service-recommended lifespan of an apparatus is 20 years, with the recommendation that vehicles go into reserve status after 15 years.
LFR has four primary response vehicles - a tanker, ladder truck, and what has been two engine pumpers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.