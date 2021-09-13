Littleton Fire Rescue Call Co. Captain Remembered

LITTLETON — The Littleton community and area firefighters are remembering Bill Sencabaugh, captain of Littleton Fire Rescue’s call company, who played an important part in advancing the department’s radio communications.
Sencabaugh, who was 80 and had been battling some health issues, died in Littleton on Sept. 5, surrounded by family.
In 1997, he brought his lifelong passion for radio communications and public safety to Littleton, where he became a LFR call firefighter, after moving to Littleton from Massachusetts.
Sencabaugh, a ham radio operator who graduated from Medford Vocational Technical High School in Massachusetts in 1959, went on to serve in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, known as the Navy Seabees, and completed training that earned him his master electrician’s license.
All made for a specialist in communications.
“It was one of those things that was his niche that he became very familiar with,” LFR Chief Michael McQuillen said Monday. “He used to own a business called TAC-2 Communications and he did radio installations for the local fire departments and police agencies, and was a supplier of Kenwood radios and Motorola radios and pagers. That’s where he got his expertise. He basically assisted building the frequencies that we have now.”
According to Sencabaugh’s obituary, TAC-2 provided top-tier public safety radio communications throughout New England for five decades, and his move to Littleton and “his desire to help anyone in need and his expertise in radio communications made for a perfect fit.”
In Littleton, Sencabaugh was involved in developing the community’s radio system for its emergency operations center.
“We are all grateful for the years that he and his family had given to the fire department and everything he did here in town,” said McQuillen. “He was a great community member who gave a lot to this department. His sharp wit and comic relief is also something that will be remembered.”
A gathering for family and friends will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Littleton Chapel of the Ross Funeral Home at 282 West Main St., with a funeral service at noon.
Burial will follow across the street at the Glenwood Cemetery.
Prior to that, a fire service walk-through will take place at 11 a.m.
For firefighters, dress for the day will be Class A uniforms, and firefighters will assemble at the Littleton fire station at 10 a.m.
