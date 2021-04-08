Littleton Fire Rescue Crews Vaccinate Home-bound Residents

As more of the region’s residents become vaccinated, Littleton Fire Rescue is taking an extra step to ensure that anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccination is not left behind.
“We’re doing home-bound vaccinations right now and we started them this week,” LFR Capt. Chad Miller said Wednesday. “We’ve been preparing for it for a while and have a list of about 65 people in the greater Littleton area, in Littleton, Franconia, Lisbon, Bethlehem. These are people who have reported to 211 that they are home-bound residents and lack the means to get to a vaccination site.”
Home-bound does not necessarily mean someone who is bedridden, but someone who might be limited for a broad spectrum of reasons, he said.
“A lot what we’re seeing so far are elderly people too frail and not able to drive themselves anymore and relying on family members for assistance,” said Miller. “We are working on that process and hoping to have them wrapped up mostly by this week, maybe extending into next week.”
In vaccinating the home-bound population, LFR faces a modern-day challenge.
“With all the telemarketers, nobody wants to answer the phone, even though we call from the Littleton Fire Department line,” said Miller. “We get a lot of voicemails and some people don’t have a voicemail set up. If we could get everyone to answer the phone, we could vaccinate everyone this week. If we can’t get a hold of them, we’ll drive up and knock on the door.”
To simplify home-bound vaccinations, LFR crews are administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which, unlike the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, only requires one shot.
“We’ve got enough Johnson and Johnson vaccine to administer to all the home-bound patients,” said Miller.
He thanked Jim Richardson, with the North Country Public Health Network, for his effort to bring in all the supplies and to articulate well to the state the need for bringing a vaccine clinic on the road.
Since the beginning of the region’s vaccination effort, LFR has been partnering with Littleton Regional Hospital.
Efforts have included recent efforts to vaccinate teachers and daycare workers at the LRH campus.
“We have a wonderful relationship with LRH,” said Miller.
An example is a resident who had gone out for her first shot, but a week later fell and fractured her hip and couldn’t get out for her second shot.
“We called the hospital and said we’d like to pick up a dose of vaccine and go to this house and administer it,” said Miller. “The partnership really allows us to be efficient with vaccine provisioning and elimination of waste.”
LFR was critical in reaching out to several hundred area teachers in Littleton, Bethlehem, Monroe, and other towns to get them registered for the phase 2a vaccinations.
After the first teachers clinic in March, the second is scheduled for April 16 at the LRH campus.
“We worked together with the hospital on that project and we provision half the vaccine and they provision half the vaccine and we have one location to make it easy for everybody,” he said.
LFR crews also visited the Monroe Consolidated School for vaccinations to make it more efficient for those teachers outside the more central Littleton area.
Coos and Grafton counties have been named by the state as the top two counties doing well in advancing the vaccination effort.
“A lot of people deserve credit for that,” said Miller. “It’s a huge team effort. We’ve had a lot of volunteers who’ve assisted … Our people are willing to step up and do what’s needed.”
This week alone, LFR is providing logistical support to eight clinics across the North Country, the work for which is either done by LFR staff or volunteers through the Public Health Network and ensures that the quantity of needed vaccine is ready, supplies are ready, all paperwork is completed, people are registered in the system, and a fully functioning kit is ready to be deployed.
To date, since the regional vaccination effort began around the turn of the year, LFR has been involved with about 100 clinics, said Miller.
