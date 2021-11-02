LITTLETON — A nearly two-year process is complete: Littleton Fire Rescue has received about a half-million dollars in four-season rescue equipment that can help victims of car crashes, injured hikers on trails, distressed boaters on open water, and others in need.
The two Utility Terrain Vehicles, two brand new trailers, a snowmobile with a trailer, a boat, rescue sled, and a truck outfitted with rescue and extrication equipment arrived on Oct. 23 and was fully donated to Littleton by the Hopkinton Rescue Squad Inc., which was disbanding and looking for a home for its equipment.
While that home will be in Littleton, the gear will be available for the more than two dozen towns on both sides of the river that are part of the Twin State Fire Mutual Aid Association.
“Regionally, we’ve had nothing like this,” LFR Chief Michael McQuillen said Tuesday. “That’s one of the reasons it came up here, to be a regional response vehicle to cover anybody who needs it for any type of accident or incident.”
In Littleton alone, the resident population might be 6,000, but the daytime population in the hub community can swell to 15,000 or greater as area residents and distant visitors flock to downtown or enjoy the nearby hiking and biking trails, back roads, and water bodies like Partridge Lake and the expansive Moore Reservoir.
The ball for the donation got rolling when now-retired New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner John Barthelmes, a resident of Hopkinton, reached out to Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark about finding a new home for the equipment.
With its full-time fire department and central location where it can be deployed, Clark said Littleton would be a great location to get the life-saving tools to wherever they’re needed.
Uses run the gamut.
“The boat will be able to get out on the water to help people who are in distress,” said McQuillen. “The ice rescue sled allows us to get onto frozen bodies of water. If someone goes through the ice, it gives us a platform to be able to get to them. The UTVs and snowmobile will allow us to be able to get on the trail that runs down towards Woodsville and any other snowmobile or four-wheel-drive trail that people are out on.”
A UTV can also get to trails where they might be a bicycle accident, like the PRKR MTN trail network.
Regionally, a UTV can be deployed, even if halfway to a victim to retrieve the person and carry him or her back to the machine, he said.
The rescue truck can be deployed for motor vehicle accidents, entrapment calls, and heights rescues.
The truck has extrication equipment that can cut into vehicles to free a person and it has a complement of airbags that can assist in rollovers where a vehicle might be on top of someone or someone is trapped inside and the vehicle needs to be stabilized and lifted.
The heights rescue equipment includes rope systems for riggings to set up a lowering or hauling system for someone trapped on a mezzanine or tower, for instance, and it has harnesses for both firefighters and patients, said McQuillen.
“The rescue litter that somebody gets strapped into can get brought down off a mountain or higher point or even from a lower point for below-grade rescues,” he said.
Interstate 93, for example, has some steep drop-offs if a vehicle goes off the road and crashes, he said.
The system helps firefighters who without it would otherwise be carrying a lot of weight and be susceptible to injuries that could take them out of work for months, said McQuillen.
“The hauling system allows you to be able to bring them up slowly with people guiding it up as opposed to hauling all of that weight,” he said.
It can be deployed for anyone working on a cell tower who might have a medical emergency or for a hiker on a trail like Kilburn Crags in Littleton.
The truck also includes life jackets and flotation devices for first responders.
While LFR had a boat a number of years ago, it has since used makeshift rafts that were dangerous for both firefighters and victims, said McQuillen.
The new boat, which was the first piece of equipment to arrive at LFR, in August, can get out on the water fast.
“Everybody has a flotation device and we now have a stable platform to bring people back on,” he said.
During winters, ice might look thick, but it can be finicky, and water flowing beneath a segment of ice or an area magnified by the sun can cause someone to break through and fall into the water, he said.
“The ice rescue sled we have is called the Rescue Alive and it gives you a platform that you can go out on the ice with your rescue suit on, and if it falls through, you’re on a platform where you can float and get to the person who’s in the water,” said McQuillen.
The equipment covers many specialty rescues that could be needed in an area like the North Country, he said.
The UTV is brand new, the snowmobile has had very little use, the 1996 Chevrolet rescue truck is in excellent condition, and the many rescue tools are anywhere from five to 15 years old.
“The Hopkinton Fire Rescue Squad kept this stuff in pristine condition,” said McQuillen. “It’s in outstanding shape and is in a good position for us to be able to take it over and continue utilizing it and maintaining it.”
With the equipment in hand, the effort now is to coordinate with other fire departments and train Twin State firefighters on its use.
“For anyone who calls, we’ll be able to send that truck and equipment that they’re going to need,” said McQuillen. “A lot of departments have a single rescue tool that they use, like a set of cutters, but they don’t have all of the cribbing or all the airbags that come on the truck … This is another tool in the toolbox for area departments, and if they need it, it’s there for them. Same thing with the boat or the UTV. If somebody has someone on a trail and it’s useful for them and if we can help get them out, that’s exactly what we’ll do.”
Outside of Littleton, communities in Vermont have a number of bodies of water and towns like Franconia have a number of hiking trails.
Going forward, area departments are planning regional responses with the new equipment and planning for training in all seasons, be it for warm water rescues or dead-of-winter ice rescues.
A water rescue team for the immediate response might comprise some Littleton and St. Johnsbury firefighters certified in that realm, and they would be augmented by mutual aid partners, said McQuillen.
“We are looking at a technical rescue team and are setting that team up,” he said. “It won’t be just the Littleton firefighters who are on it. It will be a regional team.”
Local firefighters who are certified in heights rescue would be on that team to assist fire departments in need.
“That way, everyone is training together and working together so we can perform together at the scene,” said McQuillen.
Each department can bring the tools they have to a scene
That way, not everyone has to buy all of the equipment needed to do every job, LFR is not responsible for everything, and the effort is instead a combination of all the tools and equipment arriving together, he said.
“It’s a shared resource,” said McQuillen. “We share personnel, we share apparatus, and we share a rescue team.”
The equipment will prove to be a nucleus for the entire region, said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson.
“We’ve been talking for some time about setting up teams for specialized rescue situations, and this equipment and vehicle will all become a part of that,” said Anderson. “It worked out well for us. Not that we don’t have some of the same equipment, but this will put it in the same vehicle and it’s available to everyone. As we progress, we will be able to develop some teams for specialized rescues and train people from all the area departments in certain things. It will be a big benefit to the whole area. All of that stuff will be incorporated into our training plan. We will develop maps and checkpoints and places we can get to and get someone out of the woods or a pond.”
Littleton and the North Country region is seeing a greater number of people using the natural resources, said McQuillen.
“We’re very appreciative of the Hopkinton Rescue Squad for making this happen and getting us the equipment,” said McQuillen. “It’s going to be well-served in this area. I’m looking forward to working with the mutual aid partners and making this a successful endeavor. We hope we don’t have to use it, but it’s there if we do.”
