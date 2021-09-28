Littleton Fire Rescue Hosts Events For Fire Prevention Week

During 2021’s Fire Prevention Week, which begins Sunday and runs through Sat. Oct. 9, Littleton Fire Rescue will host a series of events.
This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” with a focus on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
On Sunday, an open house will be held from 1o a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Littleton fire station.
It will feature a representative from the New Hampshire Department of Safety, K-9 Reeves for demonstrations, an automobile exercise demonstration, a fire hose spray set up, a COVID-19 vaccination site, and a car seat table setup.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the annual fire truck parade begins.
On Monday and Tuesday, LFR crews will make visits to Lakeway Elementary School.
On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., fire crews will visit the Little Leopards Head Start at school and hold a touch-a-truck event at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, there will be a pickup of student-drawn posters and contest winners picked.
On Friday, poster winners will get a ride to school in a fire truck.
