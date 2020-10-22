Littleton Fire Rescue:New Chief To Be In Place By December

Interim Littleton Fire Rescue Chief David Hougthon address the 30-some friends and family members of the LFR firefighters/EMTs who were recently sworn in as new hires or promoted. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Candidates seeking to be the new chief of Littleton Fire Rescue are being winnowed down as the hiring process advances and the town of Littleton projects to have a permanent chief in place by December, if not earlier.

On Monday, five candidates were interviewed on the Zoom remote teleconferencing platform.

