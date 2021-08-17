Littleton Fire Rescue:New Rescue Boat Quickly Put To Use

LITTLETON — It didn’t take long for a new gift to be put to use.
Less than 24 hours after it was delivered, a new rescue boat donated to Littleton Fire and Rescue was deployed to reach a family on Moore Reservoir who had become stranded after the engine on their boat cut out.
The family made a direct call to LFR and was quickly reached by the duty crew and assisted to shoreline.
Mission accomplished.
Then came another one.
On Sunday, the LFR crew on duty was called out to the reservoir again for another incident of stranded boaters.
The crew was given the GPS coordinates for the location by Grafton County Dispatch, making for quick contact and a timely towing of the stranded boat to the boat launch.
The new rescue boat, coming with a trailer for hauling it, life jackets, and rope equipment, was donated to LFR on Aug. 11 by the Hopkinton Rescue Squad Inc.
“We’ve been out on it twice and rescued two boaters in two different situations,” LFR Capt. Chad Miller said Tuesday. “It wasn’t life threatening, but they were stranded out in the water and had made calls to other agencies that couldn’t respond in a timely manner, and it was getting towards nightfall. The crew that was on both those days are very experienced boaters and they felt very comfortable in that environment.”
Through an intermediary, Hopkinton Rescue Squad Inc. approached LFR about the donation.
“They are disbanding and they wanted to donate equipment to an organization they thought would be worthwhile,” said Miller.
The Hopkinton rescue squad has a substantial donation of equipment slated for LFR, to include fire apparatus, a snowmobile, an ATV, and a UTV, said Miller.
“They have some processes they have to go through to close out their organization,” he said. “As part of that transition plan, right now we’ve only received the boat.”
During summers, the vessel could come in handy, especially as outdoor recreation increases in the region, said Miller.
The two incidents so far were not life-threatening, but if someone is on medication that can cloud their judgment, if someone stranded on the water makes a bad decision, or it’s getting near nightfall, a situation can fast turn dangerous, he said.
The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol is in communication with county dispatch, but if Marine Patrol doesn’t have assets readily available in the area or is on a time delay because of another call, a rescue effort would fall to local responders, said Miller.
Donated to LFR was a 1987 flat-bottom aluminium boat with a motor, which Miller estimates is worth about $5,000.
“It’s in pristine condition and works,” he said. “We used to have a boat many years ago, a Zodiac, but it just deteriorated and was taken out of service and so we’ve gone many years without a boat. It’s a really good asset to have and we’re happy to have it.”
The boat is towed by LFR’s Ford utility truck or one of its SUVs.
At the time of the two rescues, LFR was rolling out a training program and found itself with a real need for it, said Miller.
In addition to Moore Reservoir, the rescue boat, which is not configured for swift water like the Ammonoosuc River, can be used on other flat bodies of water that include Partridge Lake and flat parts of the Connecticut River that extend north toward Dalton and south past Moore Reservoir.
“And it’s available for mutual aid as well,” said Miller.
Although LFR has gone three years without an incident on the open water, that could change now that Grafton County dispatch becomes aware that the department once again has a boat as a resource, he said.
“I would expect at least a couple a year,” said Miller. “Moore Reservoir is this hidden gem. They used to have races out there. In my estimation, it used to be much busier. It’s quieted down, but I think with the renewed interest we have in the outdoors, we’re going to see more activity out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.