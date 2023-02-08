LITTLETON — While the proposed budget and a host of warrant articles passed unamended for the March town meeting ballot vote, Tuesday’s town deliberative session saw a long debate on the fire department union contract, and that debate included some residents who support the contract and called for dissolving the budget committee.
On the March 14 ballot, voters will be presented with a proposed 3-year State Employees Association collective bargaining agreement for the police department and a 3-year American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees agreement for employees in the public works department and transfer station, both of which the advisory town-school budget committee unanimously recommends.
The committee took some fire, though, for voting 6-1 to not recommend a 4-year negotiated AFSCME contract for Littleton Fire Rescue.
While the increases in salaries and benefits are cumulative through the contract years for all three contracts, the result, if they pass, is a substantial savings in labor costs and negotiations, to a total of nearly $200,000 in the fourth year of the LFR contract, said Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“We believe it’s in the town’s best interest to have a 4-year in fire and 3-year in police, which are your two biggest bargaining units with the biggest number of employees, so they don’t come up in the same year, which is an added cost of trying to negotiate those contracts in the same year,” he said.
Supporting the LFR contract was retired 40-year LFR firefighter Ray Bowler, who directed his comments to the budget committee and asked what their motivation was for deciding not to support the fire union contract.
“It seems year after year the same argument rears its ugly head — overtime,” said Bowler. “There’s no process that completely eliminates overtime. The only way that happens is with a minimum staffing level. Even large cities deal with minimum staffing levels. These firefighters put their lives on the line every day. They save lives every day. They are dedicated and highly trained. Do they not deserve the respect and support of every person in this town? A constant attack on this department needs to stop. Maybe it’s time to dissolve the advisory budget committee or at best find people willing to serve that do not have preconceived notions on how the departments should be operated.”
LFR call firefighter Bill Latulip, who has been with LFR since 1965, said Littleton firefighters work hard and they even found a way to work with fewer personnel on shift when Littleton launched its in-house EMS.
“I’d like to the taxpayers to know what’s going on,” he said. “They are working as a great team.”
LFR also makes the town revenue, but is not given credit by some, he said.
Budget committee member John Goodrich said the fire department deserves the town’s support, but that doesn’t mean unbridled support.
He said his reason for not supporting the contract is because it changes the workweek hours, rates of pay and overtime, and while the police and fire departments came in with 5 to 7 percent increases, he calculated 14 percent for LFR.
Over a 4-year period, Gleason said the LFR contract averages a 5.07 percent increase and the 3-year contract for DPW averages 5.08 percent and the 3-year contract for police just over 7 percent.
LFR Lt. Tommy Hartwell, the union chair for the department, said 12 firefighters in the union is not a new number — and it was the number used during negotiations — but the department is currently down one firefighter on the floor after Chad Miller, the former LFR captain, was recently promoted to deputy chief, a non-union position.
The $72,875 first-year cost for 2023 is to fill that 12th position and is not a new position, he said.
“Our intention during negotiations with the town was that year was going to be zero impact to the taxpayer,” said Hartwell. “We were going to use those 12 positions to run that new schedule. It’s a benefit to us because it’s a better schedule and the benefit to the town should have been zero-percent increase in year one. We did negotiate a decrease in overtime as well.”
The new schedule reduces the current 48-hour LFR workweek to 42 hours, with an increase in hourly pay, but no annual increase for union firefighters in the first year.
Budget committee member Dan Stearns said he voted against the LFR article because of concerns that elements in it weren’t all that clear to voters, there was no plan going into negotiations, and it is unknown how the contract would address department overtime, which he said exceeded the overtime budget line item in the previous two years.
“There’s been a lot of talk about overtime,” said Gleason.
A city-town manager for more than 24 years, Gleason said every municipality he’s worked for has discussed fire department overtime.
“It’s a department that runs 365 days a year, seven days a week,” he said. “There are no holidays, there are no closed days. Even at full staffing … the only way you don’t have overtime is if somebody doesn’t have a day off, somebody doesn’t get sick, somebody doesn’t take a vacation, or you don’t have a worker’s comp claim.”
It’s an impossible notion to believe that a town avoids overtime while running public safety, and fire in particular, with mandatory minimum staffing, he said.
LFR has had vacant positions and has had personnel out because of injuries, all part of a combination that lead to overtime, said Gleason.
The fire department was over-budget in its overtime line, but under budget overall, he said.
“Was overtime over budget?” he said. “Absolutely. But ladies and gentlemen, the fire department was under budget for 2022. That was one line item in the entire budget … I can never tell you we can budget and plan for exactly what overtime would be.”
Gleason said, “I do take a little bit of umbrage to say we had no plan … That plan was to come out with long-term agreements, costs we knew and could plan for, and to eliminate additional costs in labor negotiations.”
Hartwell said a good portion of recent overtime was created by vacancies and said when someone is out, someone else has to fill in.
The 42-hour workweek is a step in the right direction, on par with most other fire departments, that will help LFR with recruitment, he said.
Miller said LFR operations are complex, but the department has come in under budget and brought in $555,000 in revenue last year (from firefighter/EMTs treating patients and making hospital transports as well as EMS contracts with several area towns), which was above a projected revenue estimate of $280,000.
The sole budget committee member voting to recommend the LFR contract was John Piette, who said his decision came after speaking with LFR Chief Michael McQuillen and learning that the reduction to a 42-hour workweek would boost recruitment.
LFR’s last three vacancies that have been filled by overtime were the result of firefighters leaving, mostly to departments in the Lakes Region, to work fewer hours for more money, said McQuillen, who invited residents to visit the firehouse so he can show them all the numbers.
Budget committee member Steve Kelley said he has a hard time accepting the criticism that the budget committee has a pre-determined outcome.
“We went into it open-minded,” said Kelley. “We listened and we give our best recommendation.”
Former Selectman Ron Bolt said the wording of the warrant article states a new position, but if it’s not a new position, that wording needs to be changed.
The town wanted to err on the side of transparency and let voters know that the contract requires a 12th person, which is what LFR had to shift to a 42-hour workweek, said Gleason.
“That’s why we had it in there,” he said.
After a 45-minute discussion, deliberative session voters (in all, there were a total of some 60 residents and town staff) voted to place the article on the warrant as written.
Town Hall
A non-binding article asks voters if they are in favor of moving forward with the potential of building or purchasing a permanent town office.
The municipal offices are currently housed in leased space in the Bank of New Hampshire building, where the long-time lease that had been $8,100 a year jumped to more than $40,000 annually. The town currently gets a discount to $35,000 a year because it does business with the bank.
The budget committee voted 5-0 to not recommend the article, with Piette saying a new town building would cost at least $1.5 million a 3-percent bond rate would put annual costs at $60,000 to $70,000.
Supporters have argued that a permanent town hall would be owned by the town long into the future after it’s paid off.
With several town-owned buildings in Littleton, including the Littleton Opera House, the former home of the municipal offices, voters agreed to amend the article to read if they’re in favor of moving forward with the potential of building, purchasing, or renovating an existing town building for a permanent town office.
To questions about why a cost was not put on the article, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said it can’t be attached because the article is non-binding. If voters approve it, the town would then explore options and cost estimates and put them before voters at a future town meeting.
All the town is asking voters for is direction and permission to proceed, she said.
Budget And Other Articles
Without questions or discussion, voters placed on the ballot as written a proposed general fund operating budget of $9,854,096, which would be reduced by $122,950 if an article asking to discontinue the opera house special revenue fund fails.
The default budget is $9,717,473.
For the opera house, Article 27 asks voters to discontinue the special revenue fund and transfer the remaining balance to the unassigned fund balance. Article 28 asks to raise $122,950 for opera house operations, with $82,950 to be raised by taxation.
Last year, the budget for the opera house passed by six votes. Had it failed, there would have been no money in the town budget to maintain it and keep it open, said Gleason.
“It’s a town asset,” he said. “We will offset what costs we have through revenue.”
Also going on the warrant as written are the bond articles seeking $602,200 for improvements to Dells Dam (to be offset by more than $200,000 in state funding) and $610,000 to repair and replace roadway culverts.
Voters will also be asked to approve a zoning amendment (Article 2) related to home occupations that Littleton Zoning Officer Milton Bratz said will add more categories to home businesses.
Under the current zoning ordinance, home offices are currently not allowed and the intent of the amendment is to recognize the growing number of people working from home, he said.
Tuesday’s deliberative session covered 47 warrant articles and lasted nearly three hours.
The town ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 14 at the highway garage.
