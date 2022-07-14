Instructor Jeff Whitcomb assists Warren firefighters Eriic Brown and Chris Cardillo during a zero-visibility communication drill during the 44th annual Twin State Fire School at Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River, Vt., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The community on Friday turned out to pay their respects to retired Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Jeff Whitcomb, who died Oct. 2 and was laid to rest on Friday in Littleton. Here, a procession makes its way down Main Street, from the St. Rose of Lima Church. Whitcomb was an active instructor for the state fire academy at the time of his death. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Jeff Whitcomb, a native of Littleton who made a career of serving on Littleton Fire Rescue, as well as serving as an instructor at the state fire academy, is determined to have died in the line of duty following his death on Oct. 2.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council unanimously approved $100,000 in benefits, allowed under New Hampshire statute to families of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty, to be disbursed to Whitcomb’s wife, Carlene Whitcomb, as his surviving spouse.
In his requested action to the council, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said after an investigation he has determined that Whitcomb’s death constitutes a line-of-duty death.
Whitcomb, who was 53, was an active instructor at the fire academy in Concord when he was injured during training.
He was transported to the hospital in Concord, where he died.
On Thursday, District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said the benefits authorized by the council are going to be a positive contribution to Whitcomb’s family and the recognition honors Whitcomb.
“He was a well-known firefighter, an instructor at the fire academy, and he was beloved by the North Country firefighters, firefighters statewide, and fire officials, who attended his funeral service,” said Kenney.
The commissioner’s determination about Whitcomb’s cause of death places him beside other firefighter heroes recognized for their service and sacrifice, he said.
“Hopefully, Jeff’s legacy will inspire future young people to commit to public service and the fire service, because he did it right,” said Kenney.
After his death, firefighters across New Hampshire, the Northeast Kingdom, and in states beyond mourned the loss of Whitcomb, who in 2015 retired as a captain from Littleton Fire Rescue, after 24 years of service.
After retirement in Littleton, Whitcomb remained active as a senior staff instructor for the New Hampshire Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services.
Since 1997, while still serving as a firefighter in Littleton, Whitcomb had been a state fire academy instructor and had trained scores of fire service colleagues.
He was known for his wealth of knowledge and his patience in training.
On Oct. 8, some 400 people, including 150 firefighters from the North Country, New Hampshire, and across New England, turned out to Littleton for Whitcomb’s funeral, which included a procession with fire apparatus down Main Street.
