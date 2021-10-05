LITTLETON — The fire service across New Hampshire and in the Northeast Kingdom and beyond is mourning the loss of retired Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Jeffrey Whitcomb, who died on Saturday.
He was 53.
On Monday evening, a procession of more than 40 fire apparatus escorted Whitcomb, a Littleton native who had been an active instructor for the state fire academy at the time of his death, from Concord to Littleton to prepare for memorial and burial services.
That procession, emergency lights flashing along the interstate and Littleton’s Main Street was joined by fire apparatus and firefighters from local towns that included Littleton, Bethlehem, Dalton, Franconia, Whitefield, Sugar Hill, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lisbon, Twin Mountain, Lincoln and other departments, as well as New Hampshire State Police and the Littleton Police Department, whose chief, Paul Smith, led the procession along Main Street.
Along the way, on overpasses in Bethlehem and elsewhere, firefighters lined up and saluted Whitcomb as the procession passed beneath them.
Local firefighters only received word just hours before that Whitcomb would be arriving in Littleton, and many rushed into place to honor him.
“The outpouring was tremendous,” Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller said Tuesday. “It shows how much he touched the fire service in the North Country.”
“It was pretty evident last night,” said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson. “There were trucks from all over. A lot of people gladly came because everybody knew him. He taught so many people.”
Whitcomb was a 24-year veteran of Littleton Fire Rescue who retired from Littleton in 2015 and remained active as a senior staff instructor for the New Hampshire Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services.
Since 1997, Whitcomb had been a state fire academy instructor, training hundreds of his fire service colleagues, including Bethlehem firefighters for their Level 1 certification after Anderson implemented Level 1 for his fire crew upon becoming chief.
Whitcomb gave much to the fire service, said Anderson.
“He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience, “said Anderson. “He was a real personable, sharp guy and really cared about his students. He was tough and yet very thorough and compassionate at the same time. He was an exceptional instructor. He understood people, and if they were struggling with something, he would find a way to help them understand it. He had a natural talent for that.”
Whitcomb also trained fire departments outside of his work with the state academy.
“If we wanted to do some extrication training or training with air packs, he would come out and do it, and if it was for us he generally wouldn’t charge us anything,” said Anderson.
At an emergency scene, Whitcomb was all hands on deck, but always wanted it done safely and had a lot of respect and care for his men, he said.
Whitcomb came from a family of firefighters that included his father, Fred, who served as fire chief for Littleton.
Whitcomb remained active in his Littleton firefighting community, and several weeks ago set up the food for 200 people for the memorial service for William Sencabaugh, captain of Littleton Fire Rescue’s call company, who died on Sept. 5 at age 80.
Before becoming a Littleton firefighter in 1990, Whitcomb served in the Navy for four years.
In 1997, he became LFR captain.
After retiring from LFR in 2015, he brought his passion for fire science to the community’s youth and taught it to students at Littleton High School’s technical career and educational center.
Monday’s procession for Whitcomb included New Hampshire Division of Fire Standards and Training Director Justin Cutting and New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.
Whitcomb’s death was formally announced in a statement by Cutting, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, and Littleton Fire Chief Michael McQuillen as Whitcomb and his escort were nearing Littleton.
“His passing is a tragic loss to the New Hampshire fire service community and beyond,” they said.
Several local retired firefighters who served with Whitcomb were also asked to join the procession.
“It was special for everybody,” said Miller.
According to his obituary, Whitcomb died in Concord Hospital after a brief illness.
“Jeff was a truly loved firefighter,” said Anderson. “We miss him already. He’s going to be sorely missed. This is tough.”
Whitcomb is survived by his wife, Carlene, two daughters, Emma and Sara, his mother, Nancy, and many loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ross Funeral Home on West Main Street.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church at 77 Clay St.
Following the church service, a procession will proceed from the church to the New St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, on West Main Street, where Whitcomb will be laid to rest with firefighting and military honor.
