In August, the Littleton Food Cooperative has been celebrating New Hampshire Eats Local Month with a growing number of local vendors and partnerships on both sides of the river.
Now in its 14th year, the Co-op has a current total of 184 vendors (a figure based on the 2022 annual report that could actually be higher now) and has an inventory that is 30-percent locally sourced.
Both figures represent what has been a rising trajectory.
The Co-op is all about local, which is defined as a farm or producer within a 100-mile radius, said Becky Colpitts, the Co-op’s community outreach coordinator.
“We’re always looking for new local vendors, farmers, and producers and always have our eye out on how to source more local products, because that’s what the community has asked for,” she said Tuesday.
This month, the Co-op has held local one-day flash sales, which featured vendors such as Cabot Popcorn, of Cabot, Vt., and mixes from Polly’s Pancake Parlor, of Sugar Hill.
The local food celebration on Aug. 12 featured food and beverage sampling throughout the store as well as an “Eat Local for the Soul” reception with artist Ellen Fisch, the Co-op’s July/August local artist whose work is displayed in the Co-op’s cafe gallery.
“Artists in the gallery get 95 percent of the proceeds from sales,” said Colpitts. “Our objective is to give local artists a place to display, have a reception, and promote through our newsletters and social media.”
Aug. 12 was also Co-op member appreciation day, where Co-op member-owners save 10 percent on their groceries (with some standard exceptions).
On Aug. 16, the Co-op hosted local farm tours on a school bus that took participants to Mountain View Mushroom Farm in Monroe, Crooked Mile Cheese in Waterford, and Meadowstone Farm in Bethlehem.
“Each participant received a snack bag of local food and a beverage to snack on during the ride,” said Colpitts.
A survey issued to tour participants has resulted in positive responses, she said.
On Thursday, the Co-op will partner with Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust for a movie at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem called “Seeds of Vandana Shiva.”
“The Co-op will serve a local vegetable platter for the reception on the patio,” said Colpitts. “Barb Radmore, of North Country Seed Library, located in our exit foyer, will educate on the importance of seed saving and sharing. The Seed Library gives away seeds and accepts seed donations to be given away. Before the film, Carole Bays will speak about the Bethlehem Elementary student-run garden and its impact on their community.”
For New Hampshire Eats Local Month, which celebrates the food caught, grown and produced in the Granite State, the Co-op has partnered with the New Hampshire Food Alliance for the Live Free and Eat Local Challenge.
Each time someone eats local food at or from a business (including the Co-op), they can enter the challenge to win a local prize, such as gift cards, Co-op memberships, gift baskets, local products, and more from local farmers and producers in New Hampshire.
The local food month initiative connects Granite Staters directly to New Hampshire farmers, fishers, restaurants, food producers, markets and farm stands, co-ops and grocery stores, and other food-related businesses.
The Littleton Food Co-op’s mission is to provide a community-owned marketplace that supports local and promotes healthy choices for people and the planet, and its vision is to cultivate a vibrant community and regional economy.
In 2022, the total dollar amount invested in local products was $3.534 million.
