In August, the Littleton Food Cooperative has been celebrating New Hampshire Eats Local Month with a growing number of local vendors and partnerships on both sides of the river.

Now in its 14th year, the Co-op has a current total of 184 vendors (a figure based on the 2022 annual report that could actually be higher now) and has an inventory that is 30-percent locally sourced.

