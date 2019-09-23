Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Littleton Food Co-op and Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) announced a new food education series, “Cooking with Chad,” beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 in the Littleton Food Co-op Cafe. The series will continue each month with a different theme and new recipes designed to combine the best of in-season foods and produce with good nutrition, ease and affordability.
September is National Family Meals Month and Chad Proulx, ACHS’ staff nutritionist and wellness coach, will be focusing on family mealtime with nutritious recipes using local produce and whole grains that kids of all ages will enjoy. Proulx will review tips for parents to help instill good eating behavior while creating fun, interesting family meals. Taste testing is involved.
