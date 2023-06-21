Littleton Food Co-Op Reaps Prestigious National Award

During a conference in California on June 10, the Littleton Food Co-op was honored with the Cooperative Excellence Award. Left to right: Becky Colpitts, LFC's community outreach coordinator; Deb Rossetti-Sullivan, president of the LFC board; Michael Healy, Columinate Consulting; and Ed King, LFC general manager. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON — In recognition of its leadership, service and overall performance, the Littleton Food Cooperative (LFC) has been honored with the 2023 Cooperative Excellence Award by the Consumer Cooperative Management Association (CCMA).

Among the CCMA’s highest honors, the award was bestowed at the close of the association’s annual three-day conference and workshop on June 10 in Sacramento, Calif.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments