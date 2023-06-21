Littleton Food Co-Op Reaps Prestigious National Award

LITTLETON — In recognition of its leadership, service and overall performance, the Littleton Food Cooperative (LFC) has been honored with the 2023 Cooperative Excellence Award by the Consumer Cooperative Management Association (CCMA).
Among the CCMA’s highest honors, the award was bestowed at the close of the association’s annual three-day conference and workshop on June 10 in Sacramento, Calif.
On Wednesday, Ed King, LFC’s general manager who attended the conference with LFC board director Deborah Rossetti-Sullivan and LFC community outreach coordinator Becky Colpitts, called the award a “once-in-a-lifetime” achievement.
“It’s exciting to have that trophy at our service desk,” he said. “It’s a group trophy. There are hundreds of board members and employees over the years that are a part of it. It’s definitely a co-op award.”
The CCMA is the national annual conference for food cooperative leaders, who include board directors, general managers, staff, consultants, and national and sector allies.
The conference, which draws representatives from food cooperatives across the nation, is organized by the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives with assistance from a planning committee made up of co-op managers and board members, representatives from cooperative associations, development organizations, financial partners, and other collaborators.
The annual event features a series of workshops.
“The workshops are great,” said King, who, with other LFC representatives, has attended several of the annual CCMA events held at different places across the country. “You get the best of the best that step up and talk about what’s going on. I think back to some of the things that made us successful, like the healthy food access program and the diversity, equity and inclusion program. All of those things are a product of this event … You get these great ideas that manifest themselves at an event like this and it spreads throughout the co-op world.”
The association’s awards are given annually to outstanding food cooperatives for their performance in service, innovation, achievement, board service, and overall cooperative excellence.
The Littleton Food Co-op’s Cooperative Excellence Award was given in recognition of a retail cooperative that has made significant progress in meeting the needs of members through growth in net sales and earnings, implementation of new and innovative programs, and expansion of member services.
Food cooperatives across the country were nominated and applications were reviewed by a CCMA panel of peers.
For the Cooperative Excellence Award, nominees are scored in the categories of leadership (to include how well the board and management set priorities, address responsibilities to the public, practice good citizenship and protect public health, safety and the environment), strategic planning (to include a plan for sustainable growth and market leadership), organizational effectiveness (to include innovation), and human resources (to include workforce development and culture and a priority on co-op member education).
Also recognized are business results like a co-op’s performance and improvements in the key business areas of customer and member satisfaction, financial and marketplace performance, human resources, supplier and partner performance, operations performance, governance, and social responsibility.
King said the award bestowed to the Littleton Food Co-op, which opened its doors in 2009 and works with a growing number of partners and local farms to boost the local food network, signifies several things.
“First of all, it’s kind of a lifetime achievement award,” he said. “To look at where we are from 2009 to today is pretty dramatic in terms of growth in a relatively short period of time, 14 years.”
The award also recognizes the co-op’s work in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), said King.
One thing that’s unique about the Littleton Co-op’s DEI program is it sought a local voice and used a local consultant and longtime co-op member who was working in the education realm, rather than enlist someone from outside the area, to help the co-op fulfill its mission of becoming an even more inclusive and welcoming organization, he said.
“Lastly, I think it was our work with other co-ops,” said King. “We’ve been mentoring other, smaller co-ops, startups in the region, at various levels. One of the letters of recommendation for our co-op to receive the award was written by Eric Skovsted from Joe’s Brook Farm, in part because we’ve been helping them with their Caledonia Food Co-op get to a point where they can open a store someday. It’s the mentoring process, best practices, walking them through Step 1 and Step 2. He wrote a very touching letter on how our co-op inspired them to bring a more vibrant co-op to their community.”
Since its opening in 2009, the Littleton Food Co-op has expanded its employees from 40 to 100, went from $5 million in annual sales to $18 million, and has a membership approaching nearly 10,000.
“We’re proud of the award and excited to share it with our membership,” said King. “We were honored to have been in a room with that many great organizations doing great work across the country. To be singled out was humbling.”
