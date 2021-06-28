Littleton Food Co-Op Relaxes Mask Mandate

LITTLETON — After nearly a year and a half, the first business in town to have a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Hampshire will be the last or one of the last ones in town to lift it and make mask-wearing optional.
After receiving feedback from employees, customers and stakeholders, monitoring state and federal guidelines and New Hampshire case counts, and meeting with its management team to develop a plan for lifting the store’s COVID restrictions, the Littleton Food Co-op will be easing its current mask policy for customers and employees beginning on Friday.
As of Monday, there were zero active cases reported in the town of Littleton and in surrounding towns and just two total cases in Coos County and four total in Grafton County, with the Grafton cases in the southern part of the county.
Health experts conclude there is no reason for people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks.
“We’ve been following the science right along and it’s hard to stop following the science,” LFC general manager Ed King said Monday. “There are still some concerns, and we strongly encourage people who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks.”
All in all, with a few exceptions, 15 months of the mask mandate met with compliance.
“Our core customer gets it, but our occasional shopper or tourist might have a hard time grasping how seriously we take it,” said King. “We wanted to create a safe place. That was our primary goal.”
In a note to customers, LFC management said 75.5 percent of staff have been vaccinated and more and more of the local North Country population is being vaccinated.
When the pandemic began, the store began offering curbside pickup service for those unable to shop and closed some aspects of the business, including the meat case and hot food.
“Those are all back and fully operational and the only thing we haven’t opened up is our dining area, which has been doubling as our curbside assembly point,” said King.
But now, in-store customer counts are getting back up to where they were before the pandemic, he said.
Also on Friday, LFC will reopen its public cafe space and resume its regular in-store tastings, classes, and events.
The online curbside pickup service will continue.
Going forward, though, the food co-op will continue to monitor case counts and any new COVID developments, such as the virus’ Delta strain, to determine if any restrictions will need to be re-implemented.
“We are going to pay attention to local numbers,” said King.
The LFC is now running at about 8,000 members and is consistently signing up about 400 new members each year, he said.
“We are looking forward to a good summer,” said King. “We hope Canada opens up soon. We get quite a few Canadians.”
As of Monday, restrictions on the U.S.-Canadian border are expected to be lifted in July in a phased border reopening.
