LITTLETON — Bringing charges against someone responsible for selling drugs that lead to a fatal overdose is difficult.
It takes intensive investigation to gather the necessary evidence, and many death-resulting cases go without arrests.
But in Littleton, a former Lisbon woman is being charged in the fatal overdose of her boyfriend, and the arrest of a second individual is expected to follow.
On May 7, Elizabeth Higgins, 22, who had moved from Lisbon, her last town of residence in the North Country, to southern New Hampshire, was arrested by the Manchester Police Department on a Littleton warrant for sale of a controlled drug with death resulting.
The man who overdosed was Pete Mitchell, 32, who died March 3, 2019, at a South Street, Littleton residence from what the state medical examiner’s office ruled to be “acute fentanyl intoxication,” Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler said Thursday.
“She relocated out of the area and we were assisted by Manchester police in the arrest,” said Tyler.
Mitchell’s death was one of eight overdose deaths in Littleton in 2019, all now confirmed by toxicology and medical reports and the highest number the town of 6,000 residents has seen in any single year.
“We’re optimistic that it won’t reach that number again, and we certainly don’t want it to, which is why we keep pushing forward with our efforts,” he said. “That number is too high for any community.”
The Higgins case, said Tyler, “was a pretty extensive investigation and was reviewed very closely by the county attorney’s office, who authorized us to apply for the arrest warrant.”
Depending on the circumstances, many such investigations involve technology that can be sophisticated and can require multiple search warrants depending on the number of devices, he said.
“Three different cell phones were seized during the course of this investigation, which all had to be forensically examined,” said Tyler.
Fortunately, the new computer forensic unit at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department is now available and has been a huge asset, he said.
Unfortunately, many death-resulting cases don’t go forward, said Tyler.
“The cases are very complex and, unfortunately, your best witness is also the victim, so you’re really trying conduct an investigation with one hand tied behind your back already,” he said.
And when someone dies, those involved understand there are severe consequences and are often unwilling to provide information that would incriminate themselves of any of their associates, said Tyler.
As for the the seven other fatal overdose deaths from last year, Tyler said some cases have been suspended pending further leads, but none have been closed indefinitely.
Tyler thanked Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers, who conducted the majority of the year-long investigation into the Higgins case.
“He was relentless with tracking leads down to bring the case to a level where an arrest could be made,” said Tyler. “His tenacity is the only reason we were able to move forward with this investigation.”
Higgins was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 9.
She is expected to be formally indicted by a grand jury in the coming months.
“There are multiple people responsible who were linked to [Mitchell’s] death, and hers is the first indictment that will be sought and there will be a second one following hers,” said Tyler.
Higgins is being charged under New Hampshire RSA 318-B:26, the statute on penalties for violating the Controlled Drug Act, and could face up to life imprisonment or such a prison term ordered by the court, according to the statute.
The charges she faces by Littleton police could be modified when the case is taken over by the Grafton County attorney’s office following indictment.
Prior to the death-resulting charge, Higgins’ police record is near-nonexistent in Littleton.
In 2017, Higgins was witness to an assault, but has no other negative interactions listed, said Tyler.
“Prior to this investigation, I don’t believe she was on our radar for any illicit activity,” he said.
