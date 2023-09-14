Littleton Fugitive Found In STJ Trailer Park Denied Bail; Court Docs Detail June 18 Stabbing

After being on the lam for nearly three months, the Littleton fugitive captured in a Vermont State Police raid Monday morning in St. Johnsbury has been extradited back to New Hampshire and was denied bail after a judge determined his release would pose a danger to the public.
In June, Jamie Woodman, 43, who had lived at Parker Village in Littleton, fled Littleton police who were coming to arrest him for the alleged stabbing of another man in Littleton.
After his arrest on Monday, Woodman refused to give New Hampshire law enforcement any information about his name, address, or contact information, and refused to sign his name above the defendant signature line on the bail order, though police are certain that they have their man.
On Wednesday at Grafton Superior Court, when the judge denied bail, Woodman was formally charged by Grafton County prosecutors with a Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing Philip Gould and lacerating his right hand with a knife and a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for threatening to kill Gould with the knife.
According to the affidavit for arrest, Littleton Police Officer Andrew Eastman, on June 18, received a call from Grafton County Dispatch advising him that the caller, Robert Cennami, 40, was reporting someone yelling and carrying a baseball bat in his Farr Hill Road residence.
When Eastman arrived, he identified Cennami’s friend, 45-year-old Philip Gould, as the one in the residence.
Cennami told Eastman that Gould had a problem at his Maple Street residence earlier that day and then went to Cennami’s house.
“Philip told me that Dylan Conklin had gotten ‘mixed’ up with Jamie Woodman,” Eastman wrote in the affidavit. “Philip told me Jamie attempted to stab him.”
At the police station, Eastman asked Gould what had happened.
On the morning of June 18, Gould said he heard a knock on his door and saw that it was Woodman.
“Philip told Jamie he was not opening the door and Jamie told him they would ‘squash’ it,” wrote Eastman.
Gould then said he could see half a body to the left of the stairs and feet on the right of the stairs and stated he could make out the two people.
“Jamie told Philip not to worry and that he had something for Philip,” said Eastman.
Gould took Woodman at his word and then opened the door, wrote Eastman.
“When Philip opened the door, he could not see Jamie’s right hand,” he said. “Philip said once the door was open Jamie thrusted a knife at him as if he was throwing a roundhouse punch. Philip then put his right hand up for protection. He attempted to block the action and retreated into his residence. Philip locked the door and began talking to Jamie through the door. Jamie told Philip he was going to kill him.”
Gould later observed the laceration on his right hand and told police that the knife was about 4 to 5 inches long.
As of Thursday, a future court hearing for Woodman, who is being represented by the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, had not been scheduled.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years and a Class B felony by a maximum of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
On June 19, the day after the stabbing, Littleton police attempted to apprehend Woodman at Parker Village, but he fled out the back of his apartment on foot.
Ensuing was a 6-hour manhunt, which involved police bushwhacking through dense forest, scrubs, and wetlands, a New Hampshire State Police K-9 unit, and other local police departments.
The search focused on a 4-mile stretch of Route 116 between Wing Road in Bethlehem and White Mountains Community College.
Woodman was spotted twice during the search.
Littleton police then reached out to the public for help and described Woodman’s appearance and released a photograph of him and warned residents who see him to not approach and to immediately call 911.
On Monday, Woodman was arrested without a struggle following the VSP raid on the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park in St. Johnsbury.
While facing charges in New Hampshire, Woodman also faces charges in Vermont for his alleged involvement in a getaway following the snatching of a purse at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury in August.
Woodman’s prior arrests include charges for aggravated assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, and multiple probation violations.
In 2010, he fled from St. Johnsbury police and put law enforcement on a manhunt.
In 2012, he joined a riot at county jail in Massachusetts, one that began as a sit-in protest against jail rules that escalated and caused $250,000 in damage and cleanup.
