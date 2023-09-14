Littleton Fugitive Found In STJ Trailer Park Denied Bail; Court Docs Detail June 18 Stabbing

Jamie Woodman. (Contributed photo)

After being on the lam for nearly three months, the Littleton fugitive captured in a Vermont State Police raid Monday morning in St. Johnsbury has been extradited back to New Hampshire and was denied bail after a judge determined his release would pose a danger to the public.

In June, Jamie Woodman, 43, who had lived at Parker Village in Littleton, fled Littleton police who were coming to arrest him for the alleged stabbing of another man in Littleton.

